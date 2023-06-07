‘That’s So True Steve’: Steve Harvey’s Post About Not Giving Up During Your ‘Hardest Moment’ Has Fans Singing His Praises

Steve Harvey is full of motivational offerings. His latest has been openly received by fans as the perfect dose of encouragement to persevere when the going gets tough.

“People quit when it’s at their hardest moment, but if it’s at your hardest moment, why would you quit?” he tweeted on June 7. He followed up with, “Keep going.”

Undoubtedly, for some people, Harvey is a source of inspiration, having overcome his fair share of obstacles and his humble upbringing to become one of the most globally recognized entertainers.

Steve Harvey shares motivational posts about never giving up. (Photo:@iamsteveharveytv/Instagram)

Reactions to the midweek thought-provoking question included resounding approval from fans who seemingly share a similar perspective on life’s challenges.

“You’re right, Steve! The harder the struggle, the more glorious the triumph. We shouldn’t quit when we’re tested, that’s when we turn into the best versions of ourselves,” wrote one person.

Another person found Harvey’s words relatable. That person wrote, “I had a football coach that used to say “when you are at your weakest point, you are at your strongest point”. Years later, it still rings true. Pushing hard now translates to strength later.”

A third simply commented, “That’s so true Steve,” and included a viral photo of Shannon Sharpe sitting with his legs crossed and a smile plastered across his face.

The former NFL tight end has been a hot topic across social media since he announced that he would be exiting FS1’s “Undisputed” amid an alleged fallout with his co-host Skip Bayless.

Thats so true steve pic.twitter.com/eqrnnmLCle — off szn‼️ (@santdontknowfb) June 7, 2023

But not everyone was open to subscribing to the “Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man ” author’s take on overcoming difficulties.

“I am tired already,” responded one individual. Another user commented, “I learned the difference between patience and wasting my time.”

Last year, the host extraordinaire posted a clip to Twitter of him imparting a life gem to the “Family Feud” audience while on the set of the game show. In it, he spoke about what has fueled his success throughout his decades’-long career. For starters, he noted, “You have to find a dream so big that it overwhelms all of your fear and never caused you to give up,” in the caption.

“My motivation was to buy a big house,” he told those on set.

Growing up in Cleveland, Ohio, Harvey said his entire family grew up poor. He recalled his father piling him, his mother, and siblings into the car and driving into the nice, wealthier neighborhoods to see the home lit up with Christmas lights.

Harvey said he had all the fuel he needed to strive for more in life after learning that his family was unable to afford one of the homes.

“That was it. My motivation was to buy a big house,” he said. He admitted to growing weary on his journey to success, but he never gave in to the feeling of wanting to quit. “I thought about it many times, but I always just kept thinking about that house.”

Steve Harvey is an inspiration pic.twitter.com/YLT7Qv1E7J — Jeffrey Mills (@mr_mills26) August 8, 2022

The “Kings of Comedy” opener has openly spoken about not getting his big break in entertainment until he was 38 years old, living in his car, and having only a few dollars to his name. Through it all, he continued to pursue his goals.

Last year, at the first “Earn Your Leisure” Invest Fest event, the comedian told attendees that “the hardest thing is to start” pursuing your dreams.

“Most people are frozen with fear and frozen with the how-to. You can’t figure out how to make a million dollars if you never start,” he continued. “You ain’t got to know how to make a million dollars. Who told you that? You got to start, man… You got to take a leap of faith.”

At 66 years old, Harvey has shown that he is still checking the boxes to his goals. In 2019, he accomplished a major feat when he launched “Family Feud Africa.” His plan now is to one day purchase a home in the continent of Africa.