‘Look Like a Retired Playa From the Himalayas!’: Steve Harvey Ditches His Signature Suits for a Casual Shirt and Jeans Look, Fans Gush Over His Fashion Sense

Move over, Lori Harvey, because Steve Harvey is stepping out on the fashion streets of Paris, France.

The TV titan enlisted the help of the family’s go-to stylist, Elly Karamoh, for his latest look, which has fans doing a double take.

On May 9, Steve took full advantage of another opportunity to prove that his fashion style can compete with his 26-year-old stepdaughter by sharing photos of his latest look.

Steve Harvey poses in his new look. (Photos: @Iamsteveharveytv/Instagram)

A breakdown of his threads includes: a custom fall 2023 fur-lined leather coat, paired with a Tom Ford denim biker jacket, a black T-shirt, Fear of God jeans, a pair of spring 2023 Bottega Veneta snake boots and a pair of ultra-black sunglasses. Notably missing was his signature cigar.

If the boots look familiar, it is because Steve recently wore them in Los Angeles to join Martin Lawrence in accepting his star at the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on April 20.

The sharply dressed talk show host has been known to put his best foot forward since ditching his wide-legged pant suits of the ’90s.

Some of the praise for his latest look includes:

“Can’t believe this is the same man that used to wear Zoot suits. Imma let his past lay…love to see this transformation.”

“If he ain’t gone do nothing else…. He gone look like money!”

“He look like a retired playa from the Himalayas! Get it unc!”

“Idc I love it He’s aging gracefully and that’s what I’m striving to do. Steve’s style is immaculate.”

Fans may recall that Karamoh is the force behind countless looks for the Harvey family. The Parisian fashion connoisseur put together Lori’s eye-catching looks for Milan Fashion Week in Italy earlier this year.

She wore a floor-length black skirt with a large slit over her left thigh and a denim shirt that revealed a little of her cleavage. It was paired with gold accessories, but even then fans compared her look to her mother, Marjorie Harvey.

Karamoh also styled Lori’s 2022 New York Fashion Week looks, and he regularly tailors many of the custom suits her stepfather wears while hosting “Family Feud.”

Last year, he told BET that the intricate overhaul of the comedian’s wardrobe took five years.

“It’s a complete 360 from the Steve Harvey America has gotten to know over the years. It was a development to change his physical appearance and keep his authenticity,” said the head stylist for the Harveys.

He said “The Steve Harvey Show” star has an “eccentric” personality,” so it feeds my creativity when I dress him.”

“We fight when it comes to fittings because he’s gotten so much more involved in his new narrative of a fashion icon. When I come up with new ideas, he kind of wants to stay subtle on the same range,” Karamoh continued. “But I have been teaching him that range is so important to his fashion narrative.”

Though fans may crack jokes about the “Kings of Comedy” opener’s bad and sometimes bougie fashion choices, it is clear that at 66 years old, he is looking his best.