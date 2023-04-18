‘All Is Well’: Tiwa Savage Shares Update After Four Employees Were Arrested In Connection with Foiled Plan to Kidnap the Nigerian Singer

Tiwa Savage wants her fans to know that she is doing fine and in good spirits after news of a foiled plan to kidnap her made headlines last week.

On April 14, the Nigeria Police Force Criminal Investigation Department confirmed the reports of a plot to abduct the 43-year-old artist to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) a day after multiple arrests were made.

The following day, management for the Nigerian singer addressed the shocking news in an Instagram post.

“Following recent reports online, we can confirm that on Thursday 13th April 2023 there was a major security breach at the residence of musician Tiwa Savage,” representatives for the “Loaded” songwriter said in a statement.

Tiwa Savage addresses recent reports of an attempted kidnapping. (Photos: Tiwasavage/Instagram)

“A number of suspects were caught and are currently being held under investigation at Alagbon Police Station, Ikoyi. Ms Savage and her family are safe and well,” it continued. The accompanying caption read, “Thanks for all the messages. All is well.”

In the post’s comments, fans left messages sharing that they were thankful Savge was safe from harm. “My love stay safe,” wrote one person. Another comment said, “So sorry about that. May your peace never leave you in Jesus name.”

According to The Guardian Nigeria News, four people who were newly hired as Savage’s domestic staff have been identified as suspects. They were reportedly entrusted with “vital information” about Savage.

The news outlet stated that the employees trailed Savage as she left home and shared pertinent information about her with other individuals involved in the kidnapping plan. However, her personal security team thwarted the conspiracy before Savage was harmed.

In 2020, the Afrobeats sensation garnered new fans when she was featured on “The Lion King: The Gift,” the Beyoncé-helmed soundtrack for the live-action remake of “The Lion King.” Savage is on the track, “Keys to the Kingdom.” However, she almost missed her chance to collaborate with the global superstar.

Savage said she and her manager received an email about the project but thought it was a scam. She explained, “I mean, who gets an email to say Beyoncé wants to put you on a project?” during an interview with Hot 97’s Ebro Darden.

“Then for some reason, she delve into it and then we started hearing whispers of other artists got the same email, and I was just like, ‘Yo, we need to call Motown to make sure this is real.’ And they called us back and was like, yo, it’s real. Literally, I was on the plane the next day to L.A. for 22 hours,’” she said.

Savage’s last album, “Celia,” was released in 2020 and boasted popular tracks such as “Bombay” and “FWMM.” Last month she dropped a new single, “Stamina,” signaling to fans that a new body of work may soon follow.