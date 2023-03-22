‘Gayle’s Swimming For Her Life Thinking Oprah is Capturing It’: Fans Are In Stitches as Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King Explore the Dead Sea In Different Ways

Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King recently shared footage of their vacation to Jordan on social media, including a video of their very hilariously different experiences while visiting the Dead Sea.

King shared an Instagram video of the best friend duo enjoying their trip on March 20, which shows Oprah being shielded from the rain underneath an umbrella held by someone else.

Oprah Winfrey (L) and Gayle King (R) during their trip to Jordan. (Photo: @gayleking/Instagram)

Winfrey can be seen recording King in a video on her cellphone as she prepared to enter the water for her “float and mud bath.”

As King was getting ready for her mud bath in the famous salt lake, she said, “It feels great. I do wish it wasn’t raining,” she noted. “But it feels great. We’re at the Dead Sea, people. We have to do it!”

Then she motioned for the camera to record Oprah and said, “Could you please get a shot of Oprah’s Dead Sea experience?”

The video then captured Oprah standing under an umbrella while fully clothed with her purse on her shoulder, clearly not getting ready for the mud or rain.

“I have a facial at 2:30,” joked Oprah. “I’m gonna be moseying on back, I’m getting my purse wet.”

King shared the video on Instagram and noted the two very different experiences she and Winfrey had. She also noted that they visited Petra, an ancient rock-carved Nabataean city.

“Oh what a weekend,” she wrote. “Petra … camels and one of the highlights: a Dead Sea float and mud bath ….as Oprah often tells me we have different ideas of fun … but in the end a great time was had by all…”

She continued, “I see why the sign when you leave the airport says. Welcome to sweet Jordan! Can’t wait to go back !!! Thanx to @derrick4mkup and @gmodeste for playing.”

Fans enjoyed the video and responded in the comment section. One fan replied, “Howling! That pan to her under the umbrella?!!! Lawd. This is CLASSIC!!!”

Another fan joked about Winfrey noting the obvious in the video when she asked King if the water was cold.

“Gayle’s swimming for her life thinking Oprah is capturing it but instead she’s asking, ‘Is it cold??’ off frame and everything.”

One fan joked, “Oprah said she came there for the content, not the experience.”

Riding camels, mud baths in the Dead Sea and seeing one of the new wonders of the world: @GayleKing and @Oprah made the most of their trip to Jordan ✨ pic.twitter.com/uODJQPr8gT — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) March 21, 2023

The former host of “The Oprah Winfrey” also shared pictures of the duo’s vacation on her Instagram page that show her posing with King and sitting on a camel. In the post’s caption, she revealed details about her experience in Jordan.

“We visited the site where John the Baptist baptized Jesus, Petra and all its fascinations, camels, and the spot where the big boulder comes rolling out of Indiana Jones,” wrote Winfrey.

“So much history there in the ‘Rose City,’ voted one of the 7 new wonders of the world. It takes 3 days to really see it all we only spent 3 hours. Put it on your must see list if you haven’t already!”

King is one of Oprah’s three closest friends along with Maria Shriver and personal trainer Bob Greene. The long-time best friends share a 46-year friendship with revolves around exploration, adventure and laughs. Both women have been inseparable since they were young journalists earning their stripes working for Baltimore’s WJZ news station.

In a 2004 episode of “The Oprah Winfrey Show,” the dynamic duo ditched their phones, expensive clothes, makeup, and toilets to take a trip back in time to experience Colonial times and live in a house in Maine.

Fans watched the two best friends hit the road for a 10-day cross-country trip from Santa Barbara to New York in the summer of 2006.