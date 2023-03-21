‘The FBI Should Arrest Him’: Right-Wing Podcaster Encourages MAGA-Leaning ‘Military’ to Execute Barack Obama, Eric Holder, Susan Rice If Donald Trump Is Arrested

A far-right Trump stumper called for the assassination of former President Barack Obama and members of his administration.

The internet talk show host suggested that MAGA maniacs in the military place the first Black commander-in-chief against a “concrete wall” and execute him.

Former President Barrack Obama, Pete Santilli

After former President Donald Trump took to his Truth Social platform on March 18 to call for protests against what he said will be his arrest on Tuesday, March 21, podcaster Pete Santilli called on members of the military to execute Obama. He also called for the deaths of former Attorney General Eric Holder and former National Security Advisor Susan Rice.

Right Wing Watch captured Santilli’s words and shared the video on social media.

In the event that Donald Trump is arrested, radical right-wing broadcaster Pete Santilli calls on the military and law enforcement to round up Barack Obama, Eric Holder, Susan Rice, and other members of the "criminal cabal," line them up against a wall and execute them. pic.twitter.com/ODg3NADztL — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) March 20, 2023

“Get the military, whatever few are left that are gonna side with the people. You military personnel and you people with guns and badges and law enforcement will succumb to the will of the people,” Santilli said.

He continued, “And ultimately, we demand, we absolutely demand that the criminals, the criminals in this country if you want them held accountable, the criminals are Barack Obama, Eric Holder, Susan Rice. This entire criminal cabal that came about as a result of the murder of John F. Kennedy, the people that perpetrated the murder of John F. Kennedy, rise up to that.”

“Military, join us and put all of them up against a concrete wall…and do what we must do to save not just our country, the entire world,” Santilli invited.

Several people took to social media and reacted to the suggestion.

One person questioned how the former president is viewed as a criminal, asking, “#BarackObama has nothing to do with #trump & his choice to be a criminal. #trump supporters appear to be incapable of controlling themselves. They can protest peacefully, but I don’t believe they have what it takes.”

According to federal law, it is illegal for someone to issue a threat against an acting president or his second in command. It is also illegal for someone to knowingly and willfully threaten to kill, kidnap, or inflict bodily harm upon a former president.

Many on Twitter believed his remarks are provocative enough to have him arrested on federal charges. Such a position would not be unfamiliar to Santilli. He was sentenced in 2018 to time served and probation for his role in the 2016 Malheur National Wildlife Refuge occupation in Oregon.

Santilli’s involvement in that standoff between far-right activists and federal law enforcement came two years after he was involved in the 2014 Bundy Ranch showdown, for which he also faced charges before they were dropped.

“The @FBI should arrest him for that,” one person tweeted in response to his comments about killing Obama and the other Black leaders.

Another person said, “I am pretty sure this warrants a background check from the Secret Service. You can’t go around saying that.”

The fact that he ONLY mentions Black Leaders, should tell you all you need to know about him.

Should he be investigated? I'd say he's a prime candidate for it. — Robin (@MaryFra15312370) March 20, 2023

“Cowards asking America to turn into traitors for trump is ridiculous. Why aren’t republican politicians out there fighting? Pete Santilli should be arrested for asking people to murder President Obama & others. Why doesn’t he do it?”

Cowards asking America to turn into traitors for trump is ridiculous. Why aren't republican politicians out there fighting?Pete Santilli should be arrested for asking people to murder President Obama & others. Why doesn't he do it? Jesse James is dead dog. — Public Person (@PublicPerson4) March 20, 2023

House Republicans are also protesting Trump’s indictment and possible arrest. Republican chairmen of the House Judiciary, Oversight and Administration committees sent a letter to the Manhattan district attorney’s office saying the indictment is rooted in “baseless accusations,” according to the Washington Post.

A spokesperson for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said he would not be bullied into dropping charges.

“We will not be intimidated by attempts to undermine the justice process,” the representative said.

The GOP stalwarts were hoping to have still-unannounced bribery charges dropped against the former president.

According to the authorities, around the presidential election of 2016, the president paid Stormy Daniels, an adult film star whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, $130,000 in hush money not to speak about their alleged affair in 2006.

Trump’s former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen already has served time for his role in facilitating the scheme for “individual No. 1,” as Trump was identified in court documents during Cohen’s prosecution, which was conducted while his former boss was still in the White House.

As of this writing, a grand jury on the case has yet to return with an indictment. Still, New York City is preparing for massive protests by Trump supporters.