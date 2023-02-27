Regina Hall Blames Scheduling for ‘Girls Trip 2’ Delay, Says the Sequel Is ‘Something Hopefully That the Fans Love’

Actress Regina Hall says the long-awaited sequel to “Girls Trip” is going to be exciting and “fun” following long delays due to the cast’s busy careers as well as the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first film starred Hall, along with Tiffany Haddish, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Queen Latifah, as a group of friends who took a vacation to the Essence Festival in New Orleans, Louisiana. “Girls Trip 2” will follow the ladies on a vacation to Ghana, Africa, according to Variety.

Regina Hall. (Photo: @morereginahall/Instagram.)

All four ladies have been busy since the first film premiered in 2017. Hall starred in films such as “The Hate U Give” and “Little.” She also starred in “The Best Man: The Final Chapters.” Queen Latifah stars in the CBS drama “The Equalizer,” which is currently in its third season. Haddish made several films, including “Nobody’s Fool” and “The Kitchen,” while Pinkett Smith starred in “The Matrix Resurrections” and launched her Facebook show, “Red Table Talk.”

In an exclusive interview with People, Hall said the film was about “friendship and celebration,” while explaining that the cast’s schedules and COVID-19 delayed the sequel.

“So then, when you lock in the time — when you’re like, ‘Oh, we can do it now’ — a pandemic comes. And then it’s like, ‘Well, we’ve got to wait,'” she said before noting the pandemic. “So I’m assuming that that’s going to be fun,” she said of the sequel. “I’m excited to see the girls again and to make something hopefully that the fans love.”

‘GIRLS TRIP 2’ is officially in the works. The film will be set in Ghana.



https://t.co/RA2FiNO5EH pic.twitter.com/fCKOpZXSbO — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) January 23, 2023

“You can’t have a film that interactive in the middle of a pandemic. It’s about being out and about. So I think that kind of changed it too,” she added.”

Hall also told the outlet that the women had “so much fun” making “Girls Trip.”

“I think the biggest thing is we had so much fun making the first one,” she said. “And I just look forward to just having that kind of fun again and that audiences will hopefully love it as well.”

Her co-star Tiffany Haddish also said the women had a “blast” making the film.

“I will do anything with those women. I love those people,” said Haddish. “I love everybody that works on that. We had a blast.”

“Girls Trip 2” will follow the ladies as they travel to Ghana to attend the annual Afrochella Music Festival.

Director Tracy Oliver confirmed the sequel on Jan. 23 with an update on the character’s travel destination in the film, and fans were excited to learn about the sequel on social media.

One Twitter user posted, “Yassss I can’t wait. Loved the first movie.”

“Great place to record a movie,” added another user. “I can’t wait for this one,” replied another.

“Girls Trip 2” is currently in the early production stages.