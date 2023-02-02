‘Didn’t Know Babyface Was That Loaded’: Babyface Reportedly Settles Divorce with His Ex-Wife, Ordered to Pay $37K a Month

Singer Babyface was ordered to pay his ex-wife Nicole Pantenburg a hefty amount in the former couple’s divorce settlement. The couple reportedly separated amicably in 2020.

Babyface — whose legal name is Kenneth Edmonds — agreed to pay Pantenburg $37,000 per month in spousal support as well as child support, The Blast reported this week. Edmonds will also continue to pay for his daughter’s credit card charges, Pantenburg’s Cadillac Escalade payments as well as the vehicle’s insurance.

The “Two Occasions” artist and Pantenburg were married in 2014 and spent six years as husband and wife before separating in October 2020, citing irreconcilable differences. The couple released a statement announcing their separation in July 2021.

“After much thought and with great sadness, we have decided to end our marriage,” read the statement. “We continue to care and have respect for one another and share eternal love for our daughter and her well-being,” their statement read. “We ask for personal privacy for ourselves and our daughter as we navigate these new steps as a family.”

Babyface and Nicole Pantenburg. (Photo: @nicolepantenburgfan/Instagram.)

The 64-year-old requested joint custody of the couple’s 14-year-old daughter Peyton Nicole.

In addition to the aforementioned arrangements, Edmonds also will pay for his daughter’s private school tuition and health insurance. The “I Said I Love You” singer also agreed to pay for 65 percent of his daughter’s college tour trips. Pantenburg, an actress who had parts in “Chasing Papi” and “That ’70s Show,” will be responsible for the other 35 percent.

As news of the divorce settlement circulated online, fans expressed shock at how much the Grammy-winning producer with an estimated net worth of $200 million has to pay, including those who were stunned he could afford it.

“Damn! I didn’t know Babyface was that loaded.”

“Whew, talk about cheaper to keep her smh.”

One individual who brought up his “Love, Marriage and Divorce” collaborator, Toni Braxton, said, “Maybe not he can finally marry Toni.” Sadly, Braxton only refers to him as her “musical husband.”

Up next for Babyface is the 2023 Super Bowl on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona, where the “Whip Appeal” vocalist is scheduled to perform. The 11-time Grammy Award-winner will sing “America the Beautiful” at the State Farm Stadium following country artist Chris Stapleton’s rendition of the national anthem.