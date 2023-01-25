‘Most Married People That I Know are Miserable’: La La Anthony Sparks Debate After Claiming Marriage is No Longer Her Goal or Goal for Most People Nowadays

La La Anthony joined “The Breakfast Club” as a special guest on Jan. 25 with one goal: Understand if marriage is still a desire for people.

La La Anthony. (Photo: @lala/Instagram)

The actress posed her question after discussing her own personal beliefs on marriage and where she thinks it stands in this day and age.

During the show’s 1:04:56 mark, the “BMF” actress confessed she felt as if the aspiration for marriage that’s been idealized for decades has decreased over the past few years.

“I don’t hear people who aren’t married saying like ‘I want to get married’ you just start hearing it less and less,” she said.

Anthony used married couples in her day-to-day life as examples of her point, explaining to DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God, “Most — not saying all; be careful with my words —most married people that I know are miserable. They’re not happy and don’t wanna be married; they prefer to be single.”

Her sharp words seemingly hit a nerve for several fans under “The Breakfast Club” Instagram comment section, where they expressed their beliefs surrounding marriage and if it remains a goal for them.

“Not only will I be married, I will be happily married! Nothing or nobody will change that perspective.”



“Marriage should never be the goal for a single person. It should be the goal between two people who decide they love each other enough to build a life together that includes joint property ownership and legal protections”

Anthony placed blame on social media as a reason why it has lost its value, stating that people nowadays lack personal connections with DMs being so accessible.

While it’s easy to point the finger at Anthony’s recent divorce from former NBA player Carmelo Anthony as a reason behind her comment, the 43-year-old stated that her experience is different because she’s actually been married, as opposed to folks who have not.

“I was married, so at least I can say ‘I did it and you know it didn’t work out the way I had planned…’ I’m talking about people who are saying they have no interest in ever doing it or wanting to do it.”

Anthony has been vocal about her views on marriage in the past. In July 2022, she did a Q&A on her Instagram story where a fan proposed to her and she responded, “I don’t think me and marriage go together anymore.”

The actress filed for divorce from her estranged husband in 2021 after being separated for some time due to his alleged infidelities. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she shared that deciding to walk away from her marriage was “an incredibly hard decision.”

“Walking away on your own and trying to rebuild a life by yourself… I was with him when he was 19 years old, like that’s all I’ve known,” she said.

Anthony’s views on marriage have definitely shifted since her separation, which makes her understand if her son, Keyon Carmelo Anthony, has any apprehensions about it.

“He did see a broken marriage, so I don’t expect him to view marriage as this incredible thing because ‘I saw my parents not be married anymore.’ That’s his view on it.”

Anthony and Carmelo split after 11 years together.