‘Omg He Is So Big Now!’: Ciara Fans Can’t Believe How Tall Future Has Gotten

Fans could not believe how big dance-pop singer Ciara’s oldest son, Future Zahir Wilburn, has gotten after seeing him featured in one of his mother’s most recent Instagram videos.

Ciara and her son Future Zahir. @ciara/Instagram

The two were seen in their kitchen seemingly about to cook when the 8-year-old takes the lid off of a giant cooking pot and pretends to let out a scream that sounded like James Brown.

Shocked at his action, Ciara stared worriedly before Future winked at the camera and the two broke out into a synchronized motion as “I Feel Good” began to play.

Keeping her caption short and sweet Ciara wrote, “😂 👨‍🍳 ❤️”

The “Goodies” singer’s video received over 3 million plays and gained the likes of over 300,000 fans.

Ciara fans are shocked by how big Future has gotten. @ciara/Instagram

Several fans couldn’t help but acknowledge how comical the video was,

“This has no business being this funn.y”



“Y’all house be so lit for sure!”

Other fans acknowledged how big Future has gotten, noting that it feels like Ciara had just given birth to her elder son.

“Omg he is so big now, he was just a baby yesterday!”

“He’s growing up on ya Cici!”

Ciara gave birth to Future on May 19, 2014, and shares him with Georgia-native rapper Nayvadius DeMun Cash, better known as Future. The pair named their bundle of joy after his father’s stage name.

Although he’s only 8, Future has a big personality that manages to constantly crack people up. Back in July the kiddo left fans in tears after he was recorded asking his mother to clarify what “thang” meant in her single, “Jump.”

While Ciara tried to keep her explanation G-rated, her son made sure to specify her lyrics, repeating them back to her, “You go wow when I make that thang, thang, thang.”



In her reasoning, Ciara used “cars” as an example of what that “thang” could be, however Future was not buying it, “Really mom, really?” He said with a straight face.

At the end of the video fans can hear Ciara laugh as she told her son, “I love you.”

In addition to Future, Ciara also has a 5-year-old daughter, Sienna Princess, and a 2-year-old son, Win Harrison, both of whom she shares with Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson.