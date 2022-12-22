‘Tired Mama Joyce Wig’: ‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore’s New Hairstyle Turns Heads, But Not for a Good Reason

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore showed off a new look this week that caught fans by surprise.

The former Miss USA pageant winner recorded herself noticeably feeling her banged honey blond layered-cut hairdo and posted it onto her Instagram Story on Dec. 20 for all 2.2 million followers to see.

Kenya Moore’s newest look. (Photo: @kenyamoore/Instagram)

Moore used “Big Energy” remix by Latto and Mariah Carey to play in the background as she posed in various positions before her eyes met the camera as the video reached its end.

The Shade Room uploaded Moore’s video onto their page, but there were mixed reviews concerning her new look, so much so that fans began comparing her look to other celebrities such as former cast mate and natural blond Kim Zolciak-Biermann.

“She’s always been a beautiful woman but this style is a no for me”



“I thought this was Kim Zolciak”



“I thought this was Yung Miami!”

One person in the comments section even used against Moore her own iconic clapback line in season 9 where she dissed fellow cast member Shereé Whitfield’s hairstyle by comparing it to Kandi Burruss’ mother Mama Joyce’s choice of wigs.

“Not her being the one with the ‘tired mama Joyce wig’ now”

Moore has always made it known that she’s a beauty queen. She first appeared in “RHOA” during the show’s fifth season in 2012 and never shied away from telling people she was a beauty pageant winner.

During season 5, Moore attended a charity event for former cast member Porsha Williams, but things quickly turned left after Moore felt a type of way when Williams called her “Miss America” instead of “Miss USA.”

Also in her debut season, Moore got into it with fellow cast mate now best friend Cynthia Bailey due to Bailey feeling like Moore “tore women down” while they were searching for models for Bailey’s agency.

The 51-year-old left her mark back in 2012, and 10 years later she still remains her quick-witted, shady self.