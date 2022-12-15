‘Just Stop Already. Your Children Will See All This Later.’: Safaree Laughing at a Child Support Parody Doesn’t Fare Well with Some Social Media Users

Safaree Samuels finding humor in a video game parody struck a nerve with some on social media.

The “Stunt Man” divided users when he shared an “If child support was a video game” reel that depicted a fictional woman’s battle for child support from her son’s supposed father as a fight scene from Mortal Kombat.

In the video, the “Baby Mama” throws reminders such as court dates, the child’s clothing and daycare needs, along with threats of arrest. Safaree, referred to as “deadbeat daddy” hits back with excuses, insults and the ultimate fatality: a DNA test that yielded results proving he was not the child’s father after all. Safaree captioned the post, “The internet is not a real place [laughing emoji] how did somebody make this up [laughing emoji] pls watch the whole reel.”

Screenshot of “If child support was a video game” Instagram reel Photo: Raydiog/Instagram

More than a few people followed his lead. Comments from those who also found the humor in the video included:

“I just know the child free people are having a ball with this post. I see some parents getting a kick too, it’s just a joke.”

“I shouldn’t be laughing but I am.”

“People be having a lot of time on there hands with that said…. I appreciate the laugh this morning #creative.”

However, many others were dissatisfied with the parody and how Safaree appeared to take pleasure in re-sharing it. Their comments included:

“He doesn’t deserve children. And half of the people in the comments laughing are either deadbeats or had a baby by one. Sad.”

“This is why his kids always cry when they are with him.”

“He keep going. Just stop already. Your children will see all this later.”

L-R: Legend Brian Samuels, Safaree Samuels and Safire Majesty Samuels Photo: Safaree/Instagram

The reality TV personality finalized his divorce from his wife of almost two years, Erica Mena, in September. The “Love & Hip Hop” couple’s rollercoaster pairing played out in front of the masses, including the births of their two children, Safire Majesty Samuels and Legend Brian Samuels. According to Radar Online, the “Love The Most”

rapper was ordered to shell out $4,305 in monthly child support.

But well before the former love birds settled the end of their marriage, they were in the throes of a nasty separation. During that time, Mena accused Safaree of cheating, choosing a life of leisure over spending time with his kids and ultimately being a deadbeat father — a claim he vehemently denied.

“I’m sick of this fake a** narrative too like I’m a dead beat. I don’t want a Treat for being with my kids but don’t act like I’m not with my kids becuz y’all don’t see my kids live in a mansion and that’s because of me! I’m with them all the time” he tweeted in 2021. He has since shared several photos and video clips of him spending time with his and Mena’s children.