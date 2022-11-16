‘You Trying to Make Somebody Jealous?’: Tia Mowry’s Sexy Girls Night Out Has Fans Bringing Up Her Ex Cory Hardrict

When it comes to a girls night out, Tia Mowry will definitely have one. At least that’s what she let on in a recent Instagram video.

Tia Mowry. (Photo: @coryhardrict/Instagram)

Mowry uploaded a reel of her sitting on a couch wearing a green lounge set that quickly transitioned into a pink off the shoulder dress with pink heels right as she answered an apparent phone call. Her outfit changed once again into an all-black skin tight dress with black heels, black shades and her hair styled in a half-up half down ponytail.

“When you thought you were gonna have a night in alone but your girls call to go out dancing” Mowry wrote atop her video.

She captioned the stylish reel, “When the girls call, I answer [nails emoji] Tag a friend that you can’t say no to when they ask to go out!!”

Ever since the mom of two announced her separation from estranged husband Cory Hardrict, she has been dancing and emphasizing her way through this next chapter of life.

Several fans even noted how amazing it would be to experience night life with the “Sister, Sister” alum.

“I would love to party with Tia! She’s a whole vibe.”



“I mean Tia you’ve always been a mood, but TIA is a WHOLE MOOD!!”

“You been acting out lately, and I’m so here for it!!! Happiness is beautiful [heart eyes]”

Others brought up her ex-husband.

“You trynna make somebody jealous?”

“Girl Tia is outside and I love it!”

“@coryhardrict you better get your wife. Before someone tries to get her.”

The 44-year-old’s life went from being a married woman to a single mom in a matter of seconds, she now co-parents their 11-year-old son, Cree, and 4-year-old daughter, Cairo, with Hardrict.

In an interview with People magazine, she discussed what staying in “survival mode” looks like for her everyday life.

She told the magazine, “I’m always making sure everybody is OK, everybody’s alive, everybody’s healthy, everybody’s fed.”

Mowry’s schedule might be filled with being a full-time mom, however, she still manages some time to let her hair down and enjoy an eventful evening with girlfriends.