‘Women Be Having Daughters and Still Doing S–t Like This’: Joie Chavis’ Sexy Post Derails When Fans Bring Up Her Daughter Shai 

Joie Chavis became a topic of conversation on Sept. 26 after the mother of two shared a sexy video in honor of her upcoming birthday. The entrepreneur turned 34 on Sept. 27.

In the now-deleted Instagram story, Chavis, who wore what appears to be a thong bathing suit, was seen dancing on top of a chair to Beyoncé’s song “Heated.”

Joie Chavis receives backlash after sharing a sexy video for her upcoming 34th birthday. Photo:@hollywoodunlocked/Instagram

Alongside the dance, Chavis decided to turn up the sex appeal by seductively touching herself as water splashes all over her body. In addition to the video, Chavis wrote the caption, “Libra SZN.”

As the clip made its way to social media blog Hollywood Unlocked, many fans expressed that they couldn’t understand why Chavis thought it was a good idea to post that particular video online.

One of the reasons stemmed from Chavis having an 11-year-old daughter that looks up to her. Chavis shares Shai Moss with rapper Bow Wow.

“Woman be having daughters and still doing s–t like this.”

“Still doing this for the internet with a whole preteen daughter. Ok.”

“I mean it’s hot & jiggly but she has a 11 year old daughter who probably admires & looks up to her… also at some point this gets old… & lastly this should be for your man. But I digress her cheeks… her camera.”

“This is a disgrace! She has a daughter who I’m sure be on social media!! Smh..”

“As a mom, this really is embarrassing. She looks bomb asf, but her kids gotta deal with the backlash too. Sheesh times are f–ed up.”

Among the previous remarks, others questioned when all women would generally stop sharing content like this online. One wrote, “Yall I ain’t gonna lie….. I’m ready to see folks in clothes. Can we give this naked season a break? I’m probably the only one that feels this way…”

Another said, “When are women gonna stop showing their cheeks online constantly??”

Chavis has yet to respond to the backlash.