‘You Understand What I’m Talking About’: New Book Says Donald Trump Told White House Guests He Wasn’t Using Same Toilet As Barrack Obama, Renovated ‘Secret Bathroom’

Former President Donald Trump bragged about not using the same toilet as his predecessor Barrack Obama, a new book revealed.

According to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman’s new book, “Confidence Man,” Trump would tell White House visitors that he had a “secret bathroom” that he had completely renovated.

Former presidents Donald Trump and Barrack Obama shake hands during the White House transition in 2016. (File Photo)

Haberman, who reported closely on Trump as a White House correspondent throughout his presidency, said she believed it was because he did not want to sit on the same toilet as the nation’s first Black president.

“You understand what I’m talking about,” Trump reportedly told one visitor.

Trump’s staff would correct him, saying only the toilet seats were changed, which was customary during presidential transitions.

Although the business mogul who took a full-page ad in New York papers to call for the execution of the Central Park 5 even after DNA evidence exonerated them has been no stranger to racism allegations, the book obtained by Rolling Stone ahead of its release details incidents of Trump’s overt racism.

According to Rolling Stone, the book also recalled a reception Trump held for top congressional leaders shortly after his inauguration in 2017 when he mistook a mixed-race group of Democratic staffers for servers.

“Why don’t you get” the food, Trump reportedly told staffers for Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Nancy Pelosi.

“Confidence Man” also describes Trump’s relationship with his ex-girlfriend, model Kara Young, whose mother is Black and father is white. He once joked that Young inherited her looks from her mother and smarts “from her dad, the white side.” Young was reportedly unhappy with the comment.

Trump reportedly made several “Black friends” through Young, whom he dated for 20 years. She introduced him to Sean “Diddy” Combs and Russell Simmons. Young told New York Times in August 2017 that she didn’t believe Trump was racist.

“I didn’t hide my race from Donald Trump. He knew,” Young said. “He would say, ‘You’re like Derek Jeter.’ And I would say, ‘Exactly.'”

“I never heard him say a disparaging comment towards any race of people,” she added.

However, Young said Trump was curious about race and inclined to believe stereotypes.

“We went to the U.S. Open once, and a lot of Black people came because it was Venus and Serena,” she said, referring to the Williams sisters. “He was impressed that a lot of Black people came to the U.S. Open because they were playing.”

Before being banned from Twitter in January 2021, Trump never shied away from tweets criticized for being racist. He referred to white nationalist, neo-Nazis and white supremacist groups as “fine people.” He called his former staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman a “dog” and a “crazed, crying lowlife.”

A reality TV personality, Trump first made waves in the political arena by pushing conspiracy theories about Obama’s birthplace. Obama was born in Hawaii, and his father was from Kenya. In the spring of 2011, Trump, who was then publicly teasing a run for president that he would make in earnest four years later, started making appearances demanding that Obama release his birth certificate.