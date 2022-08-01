‘Omarion Could Nevaaaa’: Fans Bring Up Omarion After Mario Does the Usher ‘Superstar’ Vocal Challenge 

Mario continues to showcase to his fans why he was crowned the winner of last month’s “Verzuz” battle against Omarion by uploading his version of Usher’s “Superstar” vocal challenge.

The trend, which began with singer Eric Bellinger and regained popularity after Usher’s “Tiny Desk” performance on June 30, involves an individual replicating the singer’s run from his 2004 song. The track “Superstar” was included in Usher’s chart-topping album “Confessions.”

Mario does the Usher “Superstar” vocal challenge and fans bring up his Verzuz competitor Omarion. @marioworldwide/Instagram

In an Instagram post shared on July 28, Mario began the video by saying, “watch this,” while placing his fingers near his eyes and moving them side to side. This was a similar gesture to what Usher did during his “Tiny Desk” performance and instantly became a viral meme on social media.

The clip continues with the 35-year-old extendedly singing the word “Oh” and wrapping the run by saying “baby, baby.” In addition to the upload, Mario promoted his upcoming concert with Omarion and Pleasure P at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland.

He wrote, “TMRW! 7/29 DC, meet me at the show @MGMNationalHarbor. VIP’s MEET & GREETS sold out. Me @[email protected] about to give you a great night of R&B.” As fans viewed the recording, many brought up Mario’s “Verzuz” competitor Omarion. The majority of the comments mentioned that Omarion is not capable of hitting those vocal runs.

Among the previous responses, others praised Mario for his vocal abilities. One wrote, “Nobody can play with Mario!!! Them vocals hit hard like a beat!.” Another said, “You’re NOT to be played around vocally PERIOD killed it!!!”

While claiming that Mario is willing to embarrass people that say they can sing by flaunting his talent, a third Instagram user stated, “@marioworldwide you stay embarrassing these dudes that swear they can sing and I love that about you!!”

This video comes weeks after Omarion accused Mario of tampering with his sound equipment during the “Verzuz” battle in an interview with 107.5 WGCI. Following the accusation, Mario took to his Instagram Story on July 16 and denied those claims.

He wrote, “This guy man! How can someone sabotage your vocal chords bro?! Stop smoking bruv! That’s it fam! Some artist can’t do that! You not one of them. Listen I didn’t have the best vocal that night. But I refuse to blame anyone. You had them watermelon seeds stuck in your windpipes. Leave ‘Rio’ out of it.”