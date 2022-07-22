‘Elvis’ Star Who Plays Big Momma Thornton Suddenly Dies at 44

Blues singer and actress Shonka Dukureh suddenly passed on July 21. The mother of two was 44. According to The Tennessean, the actress was found unresponsive in the bedroom of her Nashville apartment by one of her children.

A cause of death has not yet been determined. However, the Metro Nashville Police Department said, “No foul play is evident in today’s death of actress Shonka Dukureh, 44, who portrayed Big Mama Thornton in this year’s “Elvis” movie. Dukureh, a Fisk Univ graduate, was found dead in the bedroom of her Kothe Way apt that she shared with her 2 young children,” in an update posted to Twitter.

Elvis director Baz Lurhmann and Shonka Dukureh Photo: Bazlurhmann/Instagram

Dukureh, a Charlotte, North Carolina native, reached a career milestone this year when she starred in “Elvis” as the legendary singer Willie Mae, also known as “Big Momma Thornton.” Thornton was the first to record “Hound Dog” in 1952. The record would later be re-recorded by Elvis.

“It’s just been a dream. I didn’t even know it was a dream [of mine] until I really got there and experienced everything, but it has really been a chance of a lifetime, this life-altering experience,” she told Shadow & Act of portraying Thornton this past April.

“A special light went out today and all of the Elvis movie family are heartbroken by the loss of Shonka Dukureh,” wrote “Elvis” director Baz Lurhmann in a tribute shared to Instagram. “From the moment she came into our world, Shonka brought joy, spirit and of course her voice and her music. Whenever she was on set, on stage or even just in the room, everyone always felt uplifted. Shonka was just starting to find a larger audience for her tremendous talent, and I got to see her uplift whole crowds of people at Coachella and beyond. A favorite word of Shonka’s, in daily use, was “blessings,” and I, along with the entire Elvis cast, crew and musical collaborators, feel truly blessed to have had time with her. We send all our love and support to Shonka’s children and family at this time.”

Dukureh also received a tribute from Doja Cat, whom she performed with at Coachella this past spring. In her Instagram story she wrote, “Rest In Peace Shonka— an incredible talent taken from us too soon. Was a true honor getting to know her and I am so grateful to her for lending her incredible vocals to “Vegas.” Her amazing performance in Elvis amongst her other artistry will live on. Sending my deepest condolences to her loved ones.”



The actress had plans to release a blues album, “Lady Sings the Blues,” paying homage to the genre this summer.