‘Y’all Can’t Love a Man Who Hate His Kids’: 50 Cent’s Girlfriend’s Special Birthday Message to Rapper Derails When Fans Bring Up His Estranged Son  

Jamira “Cuban Link” Haines recently found herself in hot water after wishing her longtime boyfriend Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson a happy birthday. The mogul turned 47 on July 6.

The backlash stemmed from the words Haines used to describe Jackson on his special day. In the Instagram post, the aspiring lawyer shared various images of what appeared to be a mini celebration alongside a touching caption.

Cuban Link wishes her longtime boyfriend 50 Cent a happy birthday by sharing a touching post. @_cuban_link/Instagram

While listing the great qualities of Jackson, she wrote, “.My favorite person. The epitome of a Man. There’s so much to celebrate you for; your love, generosity, diligence, the list can go on! You are nothing short of a blessing to many!”

The 27-year-old wrapped up the upload by thanking Jackson for being her “person.” “Thank You for being my person! My lover & best friend! May God continue to protect and bless you! Happy Birthday King. More Life!More Blessings!”

As Haines’ post made its rounds on social media blog sites, many called her out for claiming that Jackson was an “epitome of a man” when he currently has an estranged relationship with his older son, 25-year-old Marquise Jackson.

“I wouldn’t be writing all this for a man who doesn’t acknowledge his own son”

“The man who disowned his son, is the epitome of a man… I must be living in the twilight zone.”

“Epitome? He don’t take care of his kids … bye bye.”

“But he don’t like his oldest son …. Y’all can’t love a man who hate his kids.”

“I wonder what his son would say Cuban please, just thank him for the purses and shoes and go on.”

In 2020, Jackson gave fans insight as to why his relationship with Marquise was a tumultuous one. During an interview with XXL magazine reporter Van Lathan, the “In Da Club” emcee shared that his success in the entertainment industry led to the fallout.

Jackson also claimed that Marquise’s mother, Shaniqua Tompkins, developed some form of entitlement after he became famous. He said, “His mom developed an entitlement that cannot be met, filtering that energy through his actual personal interests.”

Jackson added that although he first blamed Tompkins for the rocky relationship, he later realized it was Marquise’s decision to remain estranged. He stated, “I’ve gone places where he was at [and] he left.”

Since then, no additional details regarding Jackson’s relationship with his son have been released.