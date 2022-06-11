‘Show Him How It’s Done!!’: Tia Mowry and Her Son Cree Have a Dance Battle and Fans React  

Tia Mowry proved to her son Cree Hardrict that she is a dancing queen after the pair showcased their best moves during a battle.

Mowry and Hardrict, who appeared to be in their home, were seen dancing along to Chingy’s 2003 hit “Right Thurr.” In the Instagram post shared on June 9, Hardrict starts the clip by doing dances that include numerous hand gestures.

Tia Mowry and her son Cree Hardrict have a dance-off to Chingy’s “Right Thurr” single. Photo:@tiamowry/Instagram

Following Hardrict’s dance, Mowry came out swinging by bringing out popular throwback dances. Throughout the video, Mowry could be seen doing the Roger Rabbit, the Cabbage Patch and the running man, to name a few, as her son made different facial expressions.

In addition to the post, Mowry expressed in the caption that old school dances will always be the “best” despite what Hardrict may think. She wrote, “Had to! Old school dances are the best dances. No matter what Cree thinks! Do y’all agree?”

As fans viewed the recording, many pointed out that Mowry dominated the dance-off against Hardrict.

“Sorry Cree. Mommy killttttttt.”

“It’s Tia getting it tho love it.”

Cree Hardrict’s facial expression as his mom Tia Mowry dances along to Chingy’s song Photo:@tiamowry/Instagram

“ATE HIM UP!! Show him how it’s done!!”

“AY! AY! AY! Your mama got you Cree! Haha!”

“Yo mama knowwwwww what’s up.”

Among the previous remarks, others brought up the 10-year-old’s facial expressions. One wrote, “This is hilarious… it was him zoning into space and the head scratch that took me out.” Another said, “The look on his face when he scratched his head.” A third person posted, “His face…the fact that your moves were sped up….I’m in TEARS.”

This isn’t the first time Mowry captured fans’ attention with her dance moves. In March, the “Family Reunion” star made headlines for sharing a dance compilation video while doing various activities.

She captioned the post, “Let me tell you something, I will turn any moment into a dance moment! Because life should be FUN!”