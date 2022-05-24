Lakers Reportedly Showed Interest In Juwan Howard for Their Coaching Vacancy, but He Preferred to Stay at Michigan and Coach His Sons

Just two short months ago, Juwan Howard was serving a multiple-game suspension for his assault on another coach at the end of a game. During that time, fans got insight as to how respected Howard is as a head coach, and the amount of offers and success he could have at the NBA level.

Now NBA insiders are reporting the Los Angeles Lakers — the most prestigious basketball franchise of all time (along with the Boston Celtics) — made overtures toward him about their head coach vacancy, and he rebuffed them.

LeBron James’ Lakers had Juwan Howard as one of the select few coaches they were targeting to take over their vacant coaching spot. A select few that included Darvin Ham, Kenny Atkinson, Terry Stotts, and Doc Rivers among others.

Juwan Howard has two sons that are going to be playing for Michigan. His youngest son Jett committed to Michigan in October last year, and Jace Howard is currently playing for Michigan. While coaching the Lakers is an amazing opportunity for any coach, mentoring and guiding your own sons through college and competing for a national title is an even better opportunity.

Howard being in this position will allow him to give his sons any and every chance to shine on the team or display their talent on the biggest stage of college basketball.

While many speculate that a coaching job for the Lakers is a dream come true, the Lakers aren’t the most polished team in the league right now and have some serious roster issues that have to be fixed. Red Auerbach would even struggle with this Lakers compilation.

Regardless of the Lakers’ personnel issues, and the idea of coaching the Lakers, neither of these are the reasons Howard didn’t return interest from them.

Given the circumstances, Howard has all the reason to stay in Ann Arbor. A chance to not only continue coaching his alma mater (that he’s been successful with as a player/coach), but to also coach his two sons and stay close to his family and guide them.

Sophomore Jace Howard is the older son playing for Michigan. He is a 6-foot-7 guard that has spent his college career on the bench so far, averaging 1.1 points per game.

With Jace spending his first two seasons in college on the bench, he has been soaking up knowledge, and should see a considerable increase in playing time come next year, allowing him to play more meaningful basketball.



A Family Legacy



“Wearing #25 has been something I have wanted for a long time. Getting my dad’s blessing made it truly an amazing moment for both of us & our family. He made #25 an iconic number at Michigan & I will wear it with pride every day”



— Jace Howard#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/yutulfzkeW — Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) August 16, 2020

Jett Howard is a 6-7 wing that committed to Michigan last year; the youngest of the Howards will be playing alongside his older brother next season at Michigan.

