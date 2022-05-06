‘I Will Be Nasty Too’: Draymond Green Remains Unapologetic As NBA Fines Him $25K For Giving Grizzlies Fans a Double-Bird; Dillon Brooks Suspended Without Pay

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is being fined $25,000 by the NBA for flipping the double bird to Memphis Grizzlies fans in Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals. Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks is suspended without pay for Game 3 for his flagrant foul on the Warriors’ Gary Payton II.

Getty Images

Green took an inadvertent elbow to the area around his eye from Xavier Tillman that required stitches. On his way back to the locker room, Green exchanged pleasantries with the cheering Memphis crowd.

“You gonna boo someone who was elbowed in the eye and face is running with blood, you should get flipped off,” Green said. “I’ll take the fine. I’ll do an appearance and make up the money. It felt really good to flip them off. … If they are going to be that nasty, I will be nasty, too. I’m assuming the cheers were because they know I’ll be fined. Great — I make $25 million a year. I should be just fine.”

Draymond Green on his double bird to the crowd: “You’re gonna boo someone who got elbowed and has blood running down (his) face, you should get flipped off. I’ll take the fine.” pic.twitter.com/a86Fg4j1V6 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 4, 2022

Green received a flagrant 2 foul and was ejected in Game 1 for hitting Brandon Clarke in the face after missing a swipe at the ball, and subsequently pulling him down to the floor by his jersey.

Brooks received a flagrant foul 2 and was ejected in Game 2 for attempting to make a play on the ball, also missing, and striking a mid-air Payton II in the head. Payton II fell awkwardly to the ground and fractured his elbow. He’ll be out at least a month.

Memphis' Dillon Brooks gets tossed for this foul on Golden State's Gary Payton II.



Two games, two ejections between the Warriors and Grizzlies.



🎥 @TSN_Sportspic.twitter.com/nTxWW5PfSX — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) May 4, 2022

Warriors coach Steve Kerr was livid after the foul and could be seen screaming at the officiating crew. When Brooks was ejected, Kerr could be heard yelling, “Get the f— out of here, Brooks!”

After the game Kerr said Brooks “broke the code” and that the play was “dirty.”

Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins addressed the Brooks suspension and the accusation that his team plays dirty.

To read more about the exciting NBA Playoffs and the passionate play of Draymond Green, click here.