DJ Tim Westwood Steps Down from Radio Show After Multiple Allegations of Sexual Assault By Black Women

Several Black women have accused renowned DJ Tim Westwood of predatory sexual misconduct. In light of these allegations that came forth through reports on April 27, the British hip-hop DJ has officially “stepped down” from his Capital Xtra radio show, according to the Guardian.

“Following the claims that have recently come to light, Tim Westwood has stepped down from his show until further notice,” read a statement from Capital Xtra’s parent company, Global Radio.

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 04: Tim Westwood attends the 2018 KA & GRM Daily Rated Awards at Eventim Apollo on September 4, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Grime Daily)

The former BBC host has been accused of predatory sexual behavior by three women and misusing his influence in the music industry to exploit them. An investigation by the Guardian and BBC News revealed that the women were between the ages of 17 and 22 at the time of the alleged incidents, which took place between 1998 and 2017. At least four allege being groped by Westwood at his DJ sets or when they asked to pose for photos with him. Their stories are discussed in the BBC documentary, “Tim Westwood: Abuse of Power,” which aired Tuesday, April 26.

In their reports, each woman describes a pattern of manipulative behavior, including two who allege Westwood “initiated sex.” One woman was a 17-year-old singer at the time and discussed wanting to “hang out” with the “No. 1 hip hop DJ at the time” to help boost her career.

One woman recalled meeting Westwood at the age of 22 when she served as DJ for a New Year’s Day event in London. She said Westwood, who was 59 then, moved his hand down her back and up her skirt.

A BBC source called the allegations “appalling and disturbing.” Westwood’s lawyers said, “he strenuously denied in their entirety the serious allegations being made against him.”

Let's all please be guided in how we discuss this Tim Westwood case and please stay focused.



Black women's voices are being centred and prioritised on a mainstream scale.

Please let us not lose sight of the importance of this.

It took far too long but it's happening now. — Ronke (The Professor) Lawal (@ronkelawal) April 26, 2022

Prior to these allegations, Westwood was viewed as a well-respected figure in the UK’s hip-hop scene, earning the Best DJ Award at the Mobo (Music of Black Origin) Awards at least five times. The music vet is also credited for introducing a number of upcoming artists on BBC Radio 1’s “Rap Show” for the last 30 years. Westwood left BBC in 2013, and joined the sister station, Capital Xtra.

But this is not the first we’ve heard of allegations against the hip-hop giant. In 2020, the hashtag #SurvivingTimWestwood began trending on Twitter after women and fans began sharing other sexual misconduct and assault claims. Fans also criticize Global Radio and Capital Xtra for still airing his show.