‘Some Things Are Better Off Not Being Said’: 50 Cent Blames Starz for Dropping the Ball on the Production of Snoop Dogg’s ‘Murder Was the Case’ Series  

50 Cent’s frustrations with the Starz network are only growing.

The “Power” co-creator is no stranger to expressing his desire to part ways with the network, nor calling them out for fumbling the rollout of episodes of his various shows. But this time the rapper is slamming Starz for its alleged failure to bring part of Snoop Dogg’s life story to the small screen.

50 Cent (left) and Snoop Dogg (right). (Photos: @50cent/Instagram, @snoopdogg/Instagram)

“Murder was the case is no longer in production at STARZ. I give them the alley-oop, they drop the d—m ball. Anyway I hope Snoop tell his story,” tweeted the rapper. It was later deleted but not before screenshots were taken.

In December of 2021, Snoop and 50 partnered as executive producers to tell the story of Snoop’s 1995 murder trial. The series would have been “A Moment in Time: Murder Was the Case,” the second installment in Starz’s hip-hop anthology series.

“I am excited to finally tell the story of ‘Murder was the Case,’” Snoop told Variety at the time. “This was a pivotal moment in my life and career, and I’ve deliberately waited until I found the right partner to bring this to the screen. #GLG. You are now about to witness the strength of street knowledge.”

Snoop and a bodyguard were charged with first-degree murder in the fatal 1993 shooting of rival gang member Philip Woldemariam. In the end they were both acquitted. The “Doggy Style” emcee addressed the case on his record “Murder Was the Case.” He has yet to publicly address 50’s claims.

Most fans however believe the story is worthy of being told and hope it will land at another network. “I was looking forward to watching Snoop’s series. They should just take it to another network,” comments on fan on social.

Others differed in opinion. “Some things are better off not being said!” and “Why Black people wanna hear about that anyway talk about Malcolm X and people like that.”