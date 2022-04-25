‘Today Was Epic’: Deion Sanders Is On Cloud Nine After Jackson State, Travis Hunter Show Out In Historic Spring Game On ESPNU 

Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders and the reigning SWAC football champion Jackson State Tigers made history on the final Sunday in April.

The Tigers became the first FCS and HBCU football program to have their annual spring football game televised. ESPNU did the honors and Coach Prime and his guys put on a show.

On a day when folks tuned in to see what Coach Prime has in store for the upcoming 2022 season, they were treated to some real talent all over the field. Explosive performances by coveted recruits and Coach Prime’s loud and animated commentary were legendary. His mic was hotter than fish grease. The array of talent seems almost unfair for JSU’s SWAC opposition.

Sanders tweeted about the event.

“Today was epic. First HBCU to EVER have a spring game on National Television @espn. Thank u for the opportunity to show the nation WE CAN! My dear friend @icecube said in a hit song, ‘Today was a Good Day.’ God is so Good.” #CoachPrime

While the Tigers did put on a show in many facets of the game, a few players really stood out.

Travis Hunter Stole The Show: He Did It On Both Sides Of The Ball

In December, Coach Prime and the JSU Tigers shook up the recruiting world when they flipped Travis Hunter, the nation’s No.1 overall recruit from Florida State. Hunter, a two-way cornerback and wide receiver, chose JSU in order to be coached by the greatest corner to ever play the game in Sanders. The ambitious baller also wanted the opportunity to play both ways.

Sanders convinced Travis Hunter, the No. 1 overall prospect in the recruiting rankings era, to flip the commitment switch from Florida State to Jackson State University. Sanders is now positioned as the HBCU athletics new school leader. https://t.co/Q6yc5W7TEq — The Shadow League (@ShadowLeague) December 22, 2021

If Sunday’s spring game was any indication, he’s up for the challenge of multi-tasking at an elite level. He’s just different. A talent you don’t usually find roaming SWAC gridirons. The speedy, savvy and fundamentally sound freshman had two explosive touchdown receptions in the first quarter alone.

The first was a “Randy Moss” 50-50 ball in the back corner of the endzone. Hunter flexed his leaping ability and hands, hauling the ball in over the outstretched arms of the defender, who actually had blanket coverage.

The second one was of the deep-ball variety. Hunter was able to show his breakaway sub 4.4 speed. Both touchdowns came from the arm of reigning SWAC Freshman of the Year and Jerry Rice Award winner Shedeur Sanders.



Travis Hunter did all of this in the first quarter of the Jackson State Spring Game. Just wow @TravisHunterJr pic.twitter.com/t7Ruq7D795 — Jeff Lightsy Jr. (@jlightsy7) April 24, 2022

