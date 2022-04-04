‘Go on Benjamin Button’: Tia Mowry Shares ‘Three Pieces of Advice’ for Life, Fans Bring Up Her Youthful Skin

Tia Mowry easily has proved to win over social media followers with her frequent posts. The actress enjoys sharing fashion reels with her family, and giving the world an inside look at the life off camera. In a new post, she’s taken a bit of a different direction by giving her 10.2 million followers some helpful advice she wishes someone told her.

On Wednesday, March 30, The Jasmine Brand reposted videos from the “Family Reunion” star’s Instagram story. In the first clip, Mowry posed in a black oversized coat and tan sweatpants, giving her followers the first piece of helpeful advice.

“Sister, Sister” actress Tia Mowry-Hardrict shows off her healthy-looking skin. (Photo: @tiamowry/Instagram.)

“#1 When your gut tells you something is off. It is. Listen to your intuition,” the 43-year-old wrote over the video. She contined in the next, writing, “#2 Learn how and when to say no. It’s not selfish.”

And for her final piece of encouraging advice, she said, “#3 Be gentle with yourself when you make a mistake. Use it as a learning experience.”

While most fans in the comments agreed with Mowry’s guidance, a handful couldn’t help but notice the actress’ youthful skin.

One person said, “But can we point out…Tia looks good! Go on Benjamin Button.”

Another said, “I love Tia. She like that big cousin you look up to that’s classy and professional. You know the ones on ya momma side.”

A few confused fans mistook Mowry for her twin sister, Tamera Mowry-Housley. One person asked, “Which one is she? The one on ‘The Real’ or the one on ‘The Game.”

sister, sister is one of the few shows where the final seasons are the best seasons. tia and tamera were absolutely gorgeous in the college years. the glo-up was amazing. pic.twitter.com/ydsY15WJoQ — khalia. | HEATH DAY (@NINETIESRNB) August 2, 2021

Tia and Tamera gained recognition after starring on the hit series “Sister, Sister” from 1994 to 1999. The dynamic duo went on to star in a number of projects separately and together, including the film, “Seventeen” and their reality series, “Tia & Tamera.”

While Tia captured our hearts as Melanie Barnett on ‘The Game” for nine seasons, Tamera co-hosted “The Real” along with Tamar Braxton, Adrienne Houghton, Jeannie Mai Jenkins and Loni Love for seven seasons. Tamera announced her departure from the show in July 2020, and later claimed her experience was a toxic one.