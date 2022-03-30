‘Natural Beauty at Its Finest’: Tia Mowry Stuns Fans In ‘UnfilteredChallenge’ on Instagram

A new challenge is circulating on social media, and actress Tia Mowry has gotten in on it, slaying with a video she posted on Instagram on March 29. The actress revealed her flawless skin sans makeup and filters for the UnfilteredChallenge on Instagram, and fans were impressed.

Mowry glowed in the video, rocking braids and her bare skin while she looked into the camera. The 43-year-old actress posted the video with a caption encouraging folks to be authentic despite societal pressures to always look perfect.

Actress Tia Mowry in a screenshot from an Instagram video shared on March 29, 2022

“We all know the feeling,” wrote Mowry. “That pressure for us to always be perfect. You know what I’m talking about, the societal pressure for us to act, look, speak the right way… the list goes on. I’m here to tell you that you should always be authentic, be real, and be unapologetically YOU. Whatever that feels and looks like to you. #UnfilteredChallenge.”

Fans loved Mowry’s post and responded in the comments section. One fan said she loved the former “Sister, Sister” actress for her positive energy.

“I love your energy and the positivity you bring to this platform!” wrote the fan. “Even if I’m having a bad day, just seeing a post from you helps lighten the load a bit. Thank you for being 100% you.”

Another fan noted Mowry’s beautiful bare skin. “Natural beauty at its finest.”

“Looking like the knowledge of the ancestors just manifested in natural beauty,” replied another fan. “We love to see it.”

Another fan simply replied, “Real! Real! Real!”

“It’s the GLEAUX for me,” replied another Instagram user. “Skin looking supple and hydrated! Face card on point!!”

“Real talk,” someone else wrote. “Thanks so much.”

Mowry also shared a message on Twitter, encouraging folks to dedicate time to themselves for self-care. “It can be difficult to find the space and time to dedicate to yourself for self-care,” wrote Mowry. “But I am here to tell you guys to FIND the space and FIND the time. I feel like we truly deserve it and it starts there… knowing that you DESERVE IT.”