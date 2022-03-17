‘You Talk About My Kids, It’s Over’: Rihanna Talks the Type of Mother She Wants to Be 

Billionaire artist Rihanna has conquered the charts, fashion runways and the beauty industry. Now, the 34-year-old is gearing up to master motherhood and become the type of mom that you don’t want to mess with.

In an exclusive interview with Elle magazine, the nine-time Grammy Award winner shared what kind of mother she thinks she is going to be.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Rihanna poses with engraved Fenty Beauty ICON Lipsticks as she celebrates the launch of Fenty Beauty at ULTA Beauty on March 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty by Rihanna)

Her choices were not Michelle Obama, Gertrude Parker-Proud (from the television series “The Proud Family”) or Claire Huxtable. She went straight to Bravo, identifying two moms from the network’s “Real Housewives” franchise, Heather Dubrow and Teresa Giudice.

Rihanna said she likes Dubrow because she is so “chic” and allowed her children to “be who they are.”

She also pointed to Giudice from the Jersey show because she “does not play about her kids. She will flatten you about those kids,” the chart-topper stated. “And that resonates with me a lot because I feel like that’s the type of mom I’m going to be. Psycho about it.”

In fact, she said that she would be worse than the reality show influencer.

“You talk about my kids, it’s over,” the “Wild Thoughts” singer said.

In January, RiRi and A$AP Rocky shocked the world with pictures showing the two hand-in-hand in Harlem, with Rihanna donning a baby bump.

Even then, Rihanna turned heads as she started moving about showing her belly, catching backlash from people who believed she should dress more conservatively as a mom-to-be.

Not everyone objected to her revealing maternity wardrobe.

Mom of two Jada Pinkett Smith jumped out to salute the singer, by showing a picture from 1998 when she was pregnant.

“Who says you can’t wear see-thru fits when you’re preggers,” captioned the “Girls Trip” actor on March 8.

“I love me some Rih. She’s bold, unapologetic, fierce, kind and an all-around girls girl,” Pinkett Smith continued. “She likes to see other women win and that’s one of her qualities I admire most. She’s a queen that loves helping other women find and hold their own crowns.”

“As women, it’s important that we seeeee one another, help heal one another, love one another and support one another. Here’s to one more of my favorites for International Women’s Month.”