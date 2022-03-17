Lamar Jackson Reportedly Wants Deal Similar to Patrick Mahomes; Ryan Clarks Says Nothing Less Than $200M Is Befitting of the Star QB 

The Baltimore Ravens organization is at a contract impasse with their talented dual-threat quarterback Lamar Jackson. He’s reportedly more focused on getting back to health than signing a new lucrative multi-year extension.

Jackson missed the final five games of the season with a nagging ankle injury and reportedly had other small injuries that he’s still healing from which occurred over the last two seasons.

ESPN NFL analyst Ryan Clark mentioned that he believes LJ8 is worthy of a $40 million-plus payday, especially considering Kirk Cousins, who has won much of nothing in Minnesota, just received a re-up of $35M to keep him under contract through 2023.

“He deserves to be in that 40-million plus crew. … I believe that’s what he needs to even walk on the grass in Baltimore.”

He also stressed the importance of Jackson staying as healthy as he can this offseason, which includes not participating in any team activities until he’s inked that long-term deal, which provides that well-deserved security.

Jackson Is Said To Be Looking For Patrick Mahomes Type Deal: Somewhere In $250 Million Neighborhood

Jackson is said to be looking for a five-year, $250 million deal. He’s currently the 400th-highest-paid player in the league as he enters the fifth and final year of his rookie deal. That won’t last long.

Clark also said Jackson should accept nothing less than a five-year, $200 million deal. Last March, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes signed a 10-year, $450 million deal ($45M per year).

While in August, Buffalo Bills signal caller Josh Allen got a contract for six years and $258 million, averaging $43M per year. Jackson’s importance to his squad is on par with both of those talented QBs, and he has more accolades than Allen.

While Jackson didn’t have his best season last year, he’s already shown his value. And he had his team off to an 8-2 start. Then they collapsed without him. The fact that the team was competitive but couldn’t finish was proof of Jackson’s immense value to the Ravens organization. He has six comebacks and eight game-winning drives in his career.

