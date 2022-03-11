‘They Didn’t Want Me At First’: Two Months After Repeated Jabs, Antonio Brown Finally Credits Tom Brady For Saving His Football Career 

Exactly two months after throwing shade at Tom Brady following his meltdown during the Buccaneers and Jets game, Antonio Brown is crediting Brady for saving his career.

On a recent episode of “The Pivot Podcast”with ESPN NFL analyst Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor and Channing Crowder, the mercurial but uber-talented wideout talked about his admiration for the player effectively known as the GOAT.

Antonio Brown has a meltdown at the hand of the #Jets and #BraxtonBerrios pic.twitter.com/RGhSYpyrOu — Miller (@mmmmillah) January 2, 2022

“Tom is one of my closest friends ever, man, and my dog,” Brown, who appears to be in a happy place, said. “Tom is the guy that came to get me. … He can’t help how other people treat me, and I’m his friend and crying in the media like, ‘bro, help me out.’”

.@Buccaneers officially announce the signing of WR Antonio Brown. pic.twitter.com/1T6yNdNMt8 — NFL (@NFL) October 27, 2020

Brown continued talking about how Brady convinced the Buccaneers to give him a shot when no was willing to.

“They didn’t want me at first. He made them want me again, when they got me we won, and they still treat me like this. You know it was outside of his control at this point, but don’t get it twisted, man. Forever indebted and love Tom Brady. Because he did what he did for me, a lot of guys would never do, you know. I’m saying he stood on a table for me.”

Brown wasn’t done displaying his admiration and appreciation for Brady. He talked about how Brady gave him the opportunity to become a champion.

He told everybody what, with the reality of AB, man, this guy’s for real. This guy’s about business. … Where everyone turned their back, and in the darkest time, you remember your friends and situation like that. So don’t ever get it twisted, me and Tom Brady ain’t got nothing negative. It’s all love with Tom Brady, like, you know, I know I look flashy in the media, but don’t play with me about Tom Brady like, so Tom Brady (helped) my career when everyone else was trying to cut me out and helped me become a champion.”

He still maintains, however, that Bucs head coach Bruce Arians, who was AB’s OC in Pittsburgh, never liked him.

