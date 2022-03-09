‘I’m So Happy She Spoke on This’: Nicki Minaj Reveals What Led to Her Getting Butt Shots, Fans Show Support

Following the success of her “Beam Me Up Scotty” mixtape, Nicki Minaj signed a deal with Lil Wayne‘s Young Money Record label. Her career soared to new heights and opened the doors for her “Pink Friday” album era.

The duo also collaborated on “Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded” the Re-Up album. After nearly 20 years in the rap game, the 39-year-old is finally opening up about mistakes she made early on. In a preview clip of Minaj’s interview with Joe Budden, Minaj explained what led to her getting butt injections.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 03: Rapper Nicki Minaj attends the game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on February 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

“Social media was just beginning when I started. So I was a lot of people’s guinea pig. I was the first people to be s—–d on, on the internet. It wasn’t acceptable to have surgery at all or anything and at that time I had never had surgery,” said Nicki. “I had a– shots.”

She admitted the procedure was not done by a “doctor” or “professional.” She also shared she felt pressure from Wayne and others who would “casually” suggest she would get further in her career if she got plastic surgery.

“I kept on being around Wayne and them. You know at that time, Wayne would talk about big booties. Wayne would have a new chick in the studio every session and they were his muses,” said the New York rapper.

She continued, “But I was around them all the time. I was like the little sister and they would say this is what you’re supposed to look like in the rap culture and I don’t look like that.”

Nicki Minaj x Lil Wayne pic.twitter.com/P60DHeeHS1 — Cherry Mynx (@MynxCherry) March 8, 2022

The “Pink Print” rapper also admitted that Wayne and others would say things “jokingly” that affected her emotionally.

She said, “To a young girl, an up and coming rapper, or anything like that, When it’s from someone like Lil’ Wayne, it matters. So even if they’re joking they don’t know that the person that is there in that room with them is not finding it funny.”

Fans in the comments shared their appreciation and adoration for Nicki’s “rawness” and ability to explain how she was influenced as a woman in the industry.

One individual said, “Those jokes to a young girl stays with them and influence them to mess with their bodies. But her face has always been top tier.”

Another acknowledged, “The influence men really have on us as young individuals is sick. I’m happy she shared this with us. Another countered with, “And this is more common in the entertainment industry than you’d think.”

“I’m so happy she spoke on this. I wish more girls would stop feeling pressured to get their body done to fit in. I love that she’s telling her story and speaking on this,” said someone else.

“See this is why you have to be careful about the comments [you] make on people’s bodies,” said another.

This marks a rare moment of vulnerability for the rapper who indirectly admitted to having surgery in songs and collaborations such as Big Sean‘s “Dance (A$$).”

One fan wrote, “She never lied about having surgery and y’all know that shit stop acting dense she’s always mentioned having surgery in her music.”

Another said, “But the face care never declined. You ain’t need it!”

To those speaking on Minaj potentially blaming Wayne, one individual said, “And she loves Lil Wayne she’s just telling her story.”

Hip-hop lovers will recall a time that Minaj was the only prominent female rapper. Her performance and skills inspired thousands and opened the doors for fellow rap queens such as Saweetie, Kash Doll, Latto, Cardi B and more.

