‘Who Says You Can’t Wear See Thru Fits When You’re Preggers?’: Jada Pinkett Smith Salutes Rihanna’s Revealing Pregnancy Look, Shares Throwback Photo of When She was Pregnant

Rihanna has been slaying her maternity looks since announcing in February that she is expecting her first child with her boyfriend: rapper and model A$AP Rocky. Since the big announcement, the Fenty beauty boss has delivered several glamorous looks, including one that caught the eyes of actress Jada Pinkett Smith.

In an Instagram post on Monday, March 7, the “Matrix” star shared a photo of pregnant Rihanna, wearing a sheer lace dress over black lingerie at the Dior Autumn Winter 2022 show during Paris Fashion Week. She paired it next to a throwback photo of herself at the 1998 Grammy Awards, where she was visibly pregnant with her first child, Jaden Smith, one of two children she shares with her husband, Will Smith.

Paris, France – March 1: Singer Rihanna attends the Dior Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 1, 2022, in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage) \\\ P324982 06: Jada Pinkett, seen here pregnant, arrives at the Grammy Awards in New York City, on February 25, 1998. (Photo by Arnaldo Magnani)

“Who says you can’t wear see-thru fits when you’re preggers,” wrote Pinkett Smith in the caption. She then expressed her admiration for the “ANTI” singer, while mentioning International Women’s Day, which is March 8.

“I love me some Rih. She’s bold, unapologetic, fierce, kind and an all-around girls girl. She likes to see other women win and that’s one of her qualities I admire most. She’s a queen that loves helping other women find and hold their own crowns.”

Pinkett Smith continued, “As women, it’s important that we seeeee one another, help heal one another, love one another and support one another. Here’s to one more of my favorites for International Women’s Month.”

The way Rihanna merges maternity wear and high fashion is unmatched. Whether she’s rocking a coat, an oversized jersey or a cutout dress, the spotlight is always on her baby bump. Neither the Barbadian singer nor A$AP Rocky has yet to reveal the gender, but fans are speculating that she may be pregnant with twins, due to her growing baby bump.

In an interview with ET Online last month, the 34-year-old singer spoke about her maternity fashion and preparing for motherhood.

“I’m trying to enjoy it as much as I could,” she said. “And fashion is one of my favorite things, so, you know, we’re defying what it even means to be pregnant, and maternal can get uncomfortable at times and so you can dress the part and pretend.”

She continued, “It’s all an exciting journey so far. I’m just taking it as it comes every week. There’s always something new, and I’m just taking it and I’m enjoying it.”

