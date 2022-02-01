Brownsville, Texas, PD Responds to Tisha Campbell’s Claims That Two Men Attempted to Kidnap Her When She Called for a Taxi at Resort

Veteran actress Tisha Campbell recently shared claims that she was almost abducted while shooting an independent film in Brownsville, Texas. However, authorities from the area stated that they failed to find evidence to support the 53-year-old’s allegations.

The Brownsville Police Department took to their official Instagram account where they addressed the incident, stating that, “is committed to providing proactive, professional, and effective public safety. Regrettably, our department became aware of Ms. Campbell’s ordeal via social media and not through traditional reporting means as would be expected from a victim of an attempted heinous crime.”

However, alongside a less-than-flattering screenshot of Campbell, taken from the actress’ initial video, authorities noted that upon reviewing the claims that were presented by “Martin” star in her clip, “BPD Investigators quickly launched an investigation as such cases are not the norm in our city. Through numerous interviews and reviews of security camera footage, we could not validate Ms. Campbell’s stay in Brownsville hotels nor any other claims made in the video.”

The department assured the public that they take “human trafficking and incidents such as the one Ms. Campbell reported seriously” and welcomed the “My Wife and Kids” star “to reach out to us to investigate the matter further.” A spokesperson for Campbell told Valley Central that the incident did not take place in Brownsville, but near a hotel in South Padre Island where she had been staying.

Last week Campbell took to her Instagram page to spin a yarn to her 2.1 million Instagram followers about how she believed she was “almost snatched up.”

The Oklahoma native wrote in the caption, “This was a video I sent to my brother right after it happened but I felt it important for ppl to be aware.” In the video, she explained that she was filming a project in a town that doesn’t have Uber. She was given a phone number to a taxi service, and a “sketchy” van arrived.

“The van that pulls up is real sketchy looking, but there’s a guy in the back seat. So when he jumps out, the guy is just standing there. I thought he was getting dropped off, but he’s just standing there. He goes, ‘Get in,’ and I go ‘What?’” She claimed, “He goes, ‘Get in,’ and I go ‘No!’”

Campbell said that when she peeked into the vehicle, she noticed it “was f-cked up. The rubber is pulled up from the bottom. It’s dirt everywhere. The backseat looked like it’s snatched out, and it’s snatched out for a f-cking reason.”

She said she was directed to get in the back seat, and then the front after being motioned by another individual to get in the car. Campbell said she refused the ride and later went to the front desk to find out who suggested the taxi service. “I ask the lady at the front desk, ‘Yo, who’s the guy that gave me this number?’” she said, and to her seeming disbelief, Campbell said the woman was also shocked, asking, “‘Why would he give you this number?’”

Fans were sympathetic, with many expressing how grateful they were she could make it out. Elsewhere the actress implored “EVERYONE to be overly conscious of themselves and their loved ones.”

