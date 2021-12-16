‘Bitterly Disappointed’: It Took 13 Games for Jacksonville Jaguars to Fire Scandal-Plagued Urban Meyer

The timeless adage says “everything ain’t for everybody.” The axiom rings true for the NFL tenure of fired former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer.

In under one year at the helm of the Duval County, Florida, football franchise, Meyer proved that not all college coaches can transition well into the NFL.

Urban Meyer has more college National Championships than NFL wins. 😂 — Kayce Smith (@KayceSmith) December 16, 2021

Urban’s Mey-jor Failure

From scandals to leading a reportedly toxic work environment, Meyer’s penchant for taking losses out on his team and staff created an extreme distrust that was irreparable.

Image Credit: ESPN Screenshot

“After deliberation over many weeks and a thorough analysis of the entirety of Urban’s tenure with our team, I am bitterly disappointed to arrive at the conclusion that an immediate change is imperative for everyone,” Jaguars owner Shad Khan said in a statement released on Thursday.

“I informed Urban of the change this evening. As I stated in October, regaining our trust and respect was essential. Regrettably, it did not happen. In the spirit of closure and recharging our players, staff and fan base, I will not comment further until some point following the conclusion of the NFL season.”

Change Gone Come

Jaguars offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell is now the interim head coach for the rest of the season. General manager Trent Baalke will remain in place, according to Khan.

The Jaguars went 2-11, their 10th season with double-digit losses in the past 11 years. However, Meyer’s off-field issues plagued him until the very end.

Urban Meyer’s daughter on Instagram: pic.twitter.com/x1hIz5A5v3 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 16, 2021

History Of Mistakes

On Wednesday, according to reports, former kicker Josh Lambo alleged that Meyer kicked him in the leg while stretching in warm-ups before practice during the week of the final preseason game.

Image Credit: SportsCenter

Before that, Meyer hired former Iowa Hawkeyes head strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle to serve as Jacksonville’s director of sports performance. He was accused of making racist remarks and bullying Black players while at Iowa.

An external investigation by the Husch Blackwell law firm in the summer of 2020 revealed that Iowa’s Black players felt they were treated harshly.

Gone Too Far

“In sum, the program’s rules perpetuated racial or cultural biases and diminished the value of cultural diversity,” the report said. “The program over-monitored players to the point that they experienced heightened anxiety and maintained a culture that allowed a small group of coaches to demean players.”

To find out more about Urban Meyer’s failures as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, click here

More news from our partners:

‘(She) Can’t Even Go Anywhere. It’s Ruining Her Life’| Mother Of Woman Urban Meyer Rubbed Up In Bar Worried For Daughter’s Mental Health

‘He’s Ready for the King Knowles Movie’: Mathew Knowles Says Criticism from ‘King Richard’ Movie Stems from Slavery

Two Friends Left Steady Paychecks, 401(k)s and Bet on Themselves. Today They Run a $1M Business.