Black Coaches Secure the Bag: Penn State’s James Franklin Signs 10-Year Extension Just Days After Mel Tucker Signs $95M Deal with Michigan State

Since the news broke of LSU head coach Ed Orgeron being out at season’s end, there have been some big names mentioned to step into one of the plush jobs in the country. The likes of James Franklin, Mel Tucker (Michigan State), Luke Fickell (Cincinnati) and even Jimbo Fisher (LSU) were thrown around as possibilities.

On Tuesday, the Nittany Lions made a pledge to James Franklin with a 10-year extension which would keep the talented recruiter in Happy Valley until 2031.

Terms of the deal mention he’ll earn no less than $70 million over the time frame, which equates to $7 million per year. Bonuses could push it closer to the $8 million mark annually.

James Franklin is here to stay👀 pic.twitter.com/x3if4npKO2 — Barstool Penn State (@PSUBarstool) November 23, 2021

The terms were approved by the Subcommittee on Compensation of the Penn State Board of Trustees, making official another landmark for Black college coaches at Power Schools.

Last week Michigan State made sure to take Mel Tucker off the proverbial open market by making him the highest paid Black coach in American sports history. His 10-year, $95 million deal averages out to $9.5 million per season in East Lansing.

Penn State also got word that Franklin signed with mega agent Jimmy Sexton and CAA. That sent some shock waves through Happy Valley and indicated that a power move was on the horizon.

Sexton represents an elite compilation of talent, including Alabama coach Nick Saban, Georgia coach Kirby Smart, CFB analyst Tim Tebow, Lane Kiffin and a host of other coaches connected to the SEC. Sexton was able to work a deal for Franklin to stay in Happy Valley and be compensated like he took the LSU job. In other words, he had the boosters boostin’.

Franklin Excited About Deal, But There’s Work To Be Done

Playing in the second-toughest conference in college football, the Big Ten, and in its Eastern Division with Ohio State, Michigan and Michigan State is never easy. The only tougher conference and division is the SEC West, which features Alabama, LSU, Auburn and Texas A&M.

But with this deal Franklin seems to be up for the continued challenge of competing against the best, as he expressed in recent statement.

To find out more about Franklin’s take on competing against the best since signing his record-breaking multi-million dollar deal, click here.

News from our partners:

Family of Wendell Scott, the Only Black Driver to Win a Race at NASCAR’s Top Level, Finally Receives Trophy from Historic 1963 Victory

‘I Don’t Know That You Believe What You’re Saying’| JJ Redick Schools Stephen A. Smith On How Feared LeBron Is Across The League

“It’s The Dumbest Comparison”| Joe Rogan Comes For Kaep’s NFL Combine And Slave Auction Comparison | Calls Colin “Th-Rosa Parks”