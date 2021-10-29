‘We Know You Fought’: Tyler Perry Joins the News World as They Mourn the Passing of Beloved Atlanta News Anchor Jovita Moore After Her Battle with Brain Cancer

The city of Atlanta, including filmmaker Tyler Perry and the Black journalism community lost a beloved figure when Jovita Moore passed away Thursday, Oct. 28, following her battle with brain cancer. She was 54 years old.

Moore, a veteran anchor who had been with WSB-TV since 1998, was diagnosed in April with glioblastoma — an incurable and extremely aggressive form of cancer that appears in the brain and spinal cord, as described by the Mayo Clinic. She died during the night surrounded by her family, the news station announced on Friday, Oct. 29.

Jovita Moore (Credit: @jovitamoore Instagram)

Friends and colleagues took to social media to share their thoughts on the tragic news. The National Association of Black Journalists wrote on Twitter just hours after news broke, that the “Family deeply mourns the loss of legendary @wsbtv news anchor & longtime member @JovitaMoore.”

The organization added, “Moore battled with brain cancer & inspired many on her journey. Her legacy of kindness, commitment to her craft, and reaching back to help the next generation will live on.”

The #NABJ Family deeply mourns the loss of legendary @wsbtv news anchor & longtime member @JovitaMoore. Moore battled with brain cancer & inspired many on her journey. Her legacy of kindness, commitment to her craft, and reaching back to help the next generation will live on.🕯️ pic.twitter.com/efArnyxYfu — #NABJ Headquarters (@NABJ) October 29, 2021

Others reflected on the Emmy-winning anchor’s legacy. “Jovita Moore followed in the footsteps of Monica Pearson, Brenda Wood & the late Amanda Davis, as one of great news anchors in Atlanta,” wrote an online user. “She was amazing. This is just devastating. RIH Jovita.”

CNN correspondent Omar Jimenez wrote, “I literally don’t know an Atlanta without Jovita Moore.” He continued, “This is absolutely devastating, and my heart hurts for her family. She touched the lives of so many every day and her legacy will live on even in death. Rest In Peace Jovita Moore.”

I literally don’t know an Atlanta without Jovita Moore. This is absolutely devastating, and my heart hurts for her family. She touched the lives of so many every day and her legacy will live on even in death. Rest In Peace Jovita Moore. pic.twitter.com/AL3dinMNvT — Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenez) October 29, 2021

Movie studio chief Tyler Perry, a longtime Atlanta resident, left a touching tribute. “We know you fought with all you had! I will miss your beautiful smile and warm laughter, let alone seeing you in my living room everyday. You will be missed greatly my friend,” he wrote. “Many heartfelt prayers to your family. May your soul travel well! Life is but a moment.”

Jovita Moore



We know you fought with all you had! I will miss your beautiful smile and warm laughter, let alone seeing you in my living room everyday. You will be missed greatly my friend.



Many heartfelt prayers to your family. May your soul travel well!



Life is but a moment. pic.twitter.com/y8OzKznNaf — Tyler Perry (@tylerperry) October 29, 2021

The Columbia University graduate got her footing in the industry as an intern at The New York Times. She spent time on the air at WMC-TV in Memphis and KFSM in Fayetteville and Fort Smith, Arkansas, before going to WSB-TV, where her work would later earn her several Emmy awards.

The news anchor is survived by her mother, her two children and a stepdaughter.