‘An Angel for a Mother’: Snoop Dogg Mourns the Loss of His Mother with Heartfelt Post on Social Media

Prayers and condolences go out to the family of rapper Snoop Dogg who recently revealed his mother, Beverly Tate, passed away following a battle with an undisclosed medical issue after months of being hospitalized.

Snoop, whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., took to his Instagram over the weekend where he shared the tragic news in a series of posts. “Thank u god for giving me an angel for a mother,” the 50-year-old entertainer wrote alongside a beautiful photo of Tate. “TWMA.” In another post, he wrote, “till we meet again.” Snoop’s father Vernell Vernardo, confirmed the news with media outlet TMZ.

Fans and celebrity pals flooded the comments section with thoughts, prayers and touching messages for the “Gin and Juice” emcee during this tough time, including fellow rapper Cardi B, who wrote, “Sorry uncle snoop. Love and peace to your family.”

Snoop Dogg mourns the loss of his mother, Beverly Tate. Photo: @snoopdogg / Instagram

“I’m so sorry Uso,” commented athlete and actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. “All our Johnson love and mana sent you and your family’s way.”

“Prayers to you and your family,” said comedian Guy Torry. “May GOD rest her soul and give your family peace.”

As previously reported, Tate had been hospitalized earlier this year for unknown reasons. In June 2021, the “Baby Boy” actor thanked fans on social media for sending in their warm messages and shared a positive update on his mother.

“Happy Sunday me and my brothers went to see mama today and she opened up her eyes to see us and let us know she still fighting,” Snoop wrote at the time. “God is good. Thanks for all the prayers one day at a time.” However, in July, the “Who I am” emcee revealed that Tate was still ill.

Snoop and his mother were very close and he had often credited her for many of his positive qualities. While talking to host Jada Pinkett Smith during an appearance on Facebook’s “Red Table Talk” this summer, the “Beautiful” rapper explained that his mother was the reason he apologized to CBS host Gayle King.

Snoop blasted the journalist after she made some controversial comments about Kobe Bryant’s sexual assault case following the tragic helicopter incident that took his life, as well as his daughter Gigi, and seven others.

In 1999, Snoop released a song called “I Love My Momma,” on which he listed out things that she has taught him. Tate was 70 years old at the time of her passing.