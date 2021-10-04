‘No Justification’: Oregon Man Indicted on Second-Degree Murder Charge In Shooting of Black Man Who Approached His Girlfriend

An Oregon grand jury indicted a Redmond man on second-degree murder and other charges on Thursday.

Ian Mackenzie Cranston, 27, is accused of shooting Barry Khristiano Washington, a 22-year-old Black man, in September in Bend, Oregon.

Ian Mackenzie Cranston, 27, (right) is accused of shooting Barry Khristiano Washington (left), a 22-year-old Black man, after a fight outside a bar in Bend, Oregon, in September. (Photos: News 21 YouTube/ screenshots)

Cranston was arrested following the indictment by a Deschutes County grand jury, then arraigned on Friday. Bend Police arrested Cranston on a warrant charging him with second-degree murder, first- and second-degree manslaughter, first-degree assault and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

District Attorney John Hummel said there is not enough evidence to charge Cranston, who is white, with a bias crime. He said at a news conference that Cranston’s mother Lawanda Roberson “thanked God” after learning about the jury’s decision, KTVZ reported.

Hummel said Washington and Cranston did not know each other prior to the shooting on Sept. 19, but that the encounter began when Washington approached Cranston’s girlfriend outside of the Capitol bar in Bend. Washington was not armed at the time that Cranston fired a single shot.

Despite the lack of bias charges, Hummel spoke about the incident in racial terms.

“Our country has a disgraceful history of denigrating, prosecuting and lynching Black men for talking to white women. Over the last week, literally hundreds of people called and emailed me to remind me of this history,” Hummel said. “There’s a reckoning with race that needs to happen in Central Oregon, and it needs to happen now.”

Cranston’s girlfriend Allison Butler released footage of what led to the shooting. The recording is blurred and shows pushing and shoving. Following a gunshot, Washington fell back and is seen on the ground for about one minute.

Hummel previously said, “The punches had stopped and it was just some shouting. And then at that point, Cranston pulled a gun out of his waistband and shot.” Hummel said Cranston rendered aid to Washington.

Cranston was initially arrested at the scene after the shooting around midnight, but posted bail and was released hours after Washington’s death, sparking concern and anger in the community.

Hummel has also said there is “no justification” for the use of the weapon by Cranston.

Cranston remains booked in county jail without bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 5. His plea hearing is scheduled for Dec. 6.

Washington’s death has spurred conversation’s about racism in Bend after some Black people said they’ve faced intimidation in the community. A GoFundMe page for Washington’s family has raised more than $55,000.