‘Never Allow Himself to Live’: Alfonso Ribeiro Dishes on Pal Will Smith’s New ‘Dad Bod’ and How He Saw the Change Coming During the Reunion

Mega movie star Will Smith’s “dad bod” continues to be the talk of social media among fans, his peers and even longtime pal Alfonso Ribeiro.

Smith’s former “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” co-star could not help but to crack a few jokes when asked what he thought of the “Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It” rapper’s new appearance.

Will Smith shared he was in the “worst shape” of his life with fans on Instagram in May. (Photo: @willsmith/Instagram)

“I was like, ‘Dude you let it go,’ ” he jokingly told “Extra” during a Thursday, June 10, appearance. “Nah, I didn’t do that, I just thought it,” he added with a smile.

Smith and Ribeiro’s friendship spans more than two decades. The duo has been along for the ride with each other through career ups and downs, personal triumphs and losses, and now through Smith’s body transformation.

The “I Am Legend” star revealed he was in “the worst shape” of his life in early May. A photo shared to his Instagram page showed Smith wearing black boxer briefs, slippers and an open windbreaker, revealing his six-pack was now a looser, bloated belly.

“I’ll support him in anything, but man he got out of shape,” Ribeiro said. The Carlton dance originator shared he knew things were different when the “Fresh Prince” cast reunited for an HBO Max reunion special. “When we shot the special I went in his room he had all kinds of bad food in there; in my dressing room was all healthy, and I was like ‘Oh, how the tides have turned.’ ”

But all jokes aside, the “America’s Funniest Home Videos” host shared he was happy his friend was finally able to live a little. “To be honest with you, I was actually happy for him because he’s always been so focused, never allow himself to live and let go for a second. It was like ‘a round of applause, dude you finally became a regular human being,’ ” he said.

Smith’s willingness to share his journey back to tip-top shape inspired a little bit of everyone, including fans and fellow celebrities, to share photos of their own out-of-shape figures. At the same time, he also inspired those same people to commit to getting back in shape and making their wellness a priority.

Since then the father of three has shared various moments of his fitness journey, which has been met with encouragement from fans.

“Stoked for the final form! Gonna be crazy.”

“U doing good I wish I had your motivation right now.”