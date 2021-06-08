‘Suing His Baby Mother Is the Smartest Thing He Could’ve Did’: Ceaser Emanuel’s Girlfriend Suzette Samuels Defends Him Amid the ‘Black Ink Crew New York’ Star’s Child Abuse Scandal

The first quarter of 2021 has already had its shares of highs and lows for “Black Ink Crew New York” star Ceaser Emanuel. After ending the latter portion of 2020 with the reveal of a new girlfriend, model, and entrepreneur, Suzette Samuels, fans almost instantly noted a change in the tattoo boss whose troubled love life had played out on the small screen for viewing pleasure.

However, Ceaser soon found himself in headlines yet again after his daughter accused him of “beating” her, and Suzette, who up until a few short years ago had been a relatively private person, soon found herself in the mix and she didn’t hold anything back while speaking with Atlanta Black Star.

Ceaser Emanuel and Suzette Samuels. Photo: @ceaserblackink/Instagram

The drama unfolded on Sunday, Jan. 3, when Ceaser’s daughter Cheyenne took to her Instagram Story, where she alleged that her father “put hands and feet” on her. Along with her story, the 16-year-old shared a message, stating, “My father pulling me out of the shower, then beating me while I was naked is a problem.” Cheyenne claimed authorities were called and that there is a record of the alleged domestic incident. Cheyenne later called out Ceaser’s new girlfriend, stating, “How can u respect anyone that puts his hands on his daughter the way he did?!”

The reality star instantly responded, shutting down the teenager’s claims, expressing that Cheyenne lacked respect and that this was all a ploy from her mother, Crystal Torres, setting out to create a storyline. The mother-daughter duo often appeared on the show, but are not main stars. Meanwhile, Ceaser denied the accusations in an exclusive statement to blog site The Shade Room. The reality star revealed that he and his daughter were “not on great terms. “However, I would never physically abuse her.” He continued, “I have only done what many parents would have when their child has crossed the line and that is discipline my child.”

Ceaser chalked his daughter’s charges up to “adjusting to no longer being the only child and having to share her father.” He concluded his statement, saying, “I am doing the best I can to make everyone comfortable in our new blended family.” The father of one requested that fans respect his family’s privacy as they sorted out their differences.

Suzette Samuels speaks about her boyfriend Ceaser Emanuel’s current feud with his child’s mother. Photo courtesy of Suzette Samuels.

Suzette recently expressed that Ceaser’s family drama had been going on for a while before Cheyenne’s video. The former video vixen said she fully supported her man and the decision he made to sue the mother of his child. Ceaser claimed that Crystal’s social media posts and subsequent interviews were defamatory and ultimately led to a pause on the production of his reality series and his losing out on money.

“Yes, I support what he’s doing, especially now because he has to clear his name. We ain’t bring this to the internet; she did,” Suzette explained. “We’ve been handling this privately for months prior to it going public. Y’all getting the ending of it. This is not a new situation.”

She continued, “Him suing his baby mother is the smartest thing he could’ve did because at the end of the day, ‘When does it stop? She won’t stop on her own. If he sat there on the internet and cursed her out, he’d be [labeled] a womanizer, a woman abuser oh you this, you that. So, no, we gone let the judge tell her to stop. I don’t think that’s wrong. I think that’s actually the mature way of handling things because, you wanna know something, a lot of men go through this. They fall victim to the system to where they can’t see they kids. They can’t do this because of bitter baby mamas.”

The businesswoman’s love and support for Ceaser is evident as she revealed he treats her children like his own. She also has had her own experiences co-parenting, telling ABS that her kids’ well-being is her top priority regardless of where her status stands with the fathers of her children. As someone who grew up without a father figure, Suzette says she understands the importance of that role in a child’s life, revealing that the only thing she asks of her children’s father is that they keep in contact with their kids.

“I don’t ask him for nothing call your daughter. Spend time with your daughter. I don’t want him. He don’t want me. My daughter is with his girlfriend right now as we speak,” she revealed. “It’s About My Baby. As long as she’s good and she’s not telling me xy and z. And I see the way she cares for my daughter. It takes a village to raise a child.”

Ceaser recently spoke on the scandal during an interview with WGCI; Suzette was alongside him. And similar to what she told ABS, Ceaser explained that he wanted to keep his family drama private, but it ultimately spilled out into the public. Suzette strongly believes that their current family issue boils down to Crystal wanting Ceaser back. If she were to end her relationship with the reality star, Suzette claims Crystal would end the dispute immediately.