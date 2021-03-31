Safaree Samuels Explains How Social Media Creates Culture of Soulless Materialism and Vanity: ‘The Reality Is Nobody Shows the Struggle’

Safaree Samuels’ motivational post grabbed fans’ attention on March 30 after the “Love & Hip Hop” star candidly discussed social media’s adverse effects. Samuels reposted the initial quote from bodybuilder Jah Borone that expounded on how comparison in anything can be detrimental to one’s life. The image mentioned how salaries and lavish items like cars and handbags don’t equate to success.

It said, “Social media got 22-year-olds wanting to off they selves cause they don’t make 6 figures and drive a 7 series. S–t is terrible. Got Women thinking if you can’t afford a Chanel bag, you doing bad in life and offer them nothing. Got dudes thinking a good 9-5 is slavery. Nobody likes their body, nobody like their home. Just a mass group of people wanting what others have. Or pretend to have.”

Safaree Samuels rocking a pink gold Audemars Piguet Royal Oak and a triple-row diamond band. (Photo: @safaree/Instagram)

Samuels captioned the upload, “I loved my childhood.. y’all new kids in ya teens and 20’s got alotta pressure on y’all for sh*t that ain’t real!” Many people connected to the post and agreed with the rapper as they shared their reactions.

“Comparison is the thief of joy. You’ll never be happy if you’re always worried about what your ‘friends’ have.”

“Social media has definitely ruined what real life is about and how to really live and be happy in life.”

“The reality is nobody shows the struggle, so people feel like the struggle is the end of the world. But it’s apart of the journey to your life mission. 🖤.”

“No lies.”

“He ain’t lying tho.”

Safaree Samuels talks about the toxic effects of social media. @safaree/Instagram

While many people agreed with the reality star, others called him a hypocrite because they claimed he has participated in creating a “lavish” lifestyle on the web. One wrote, “Because social media and its influencers love to endorse this ‘lavish’ lifestyle. And you one of them lol.”

Another mentioned, “SAID THE MAN WHO HAS EVERYTHING AND SHOWS THE ENTIRE WORLD IF IT AINT NAME BRAND THEN I AINT ROCKING IT….. U SAID THIS TO SAY WHAT THO?”

An Instagram user threw shots at Samuels and told him to start abiding by what he wants his fans to practice. “If that’s the case why wasnt u happy with living in poverty like us normal ppl???? Why do you flash every thing u have??? Practice what you preach brother!!!! You make no sense at all.”

A particular instance where the 39-year-old showcased his apparent wealth occurred last November when Samuels uploaded a photo of himself standing in front of an orange Rolls-Royce while declaring in his caption that he is single. The father of one initially captioned the upload “BACHELOR Ending 2020 right.” Samuels also tagged the television show “Divorce Court” while revealing details about his troubled marriage to wife Erica Mena.

Earlier that day, the couple threw shade at each other on their respective Twitter pages. Besides calling Mena his “biggest regret and “pathetic,” the rapper thanked Apple and its late co-founder Steve Jobs for the block feature. “I think the block feature on the iPhone is its best feature. It brings such peace & serenity. Great way to keep jackasses away. Thank you, Steve Jobs.”

Mena responded to the series of tweets by sharing an image of herself with the caption “No cocky $hit, ain’t too many like me. No man could ever stop me!!!!!!!”

Since then, although the couple has publicly shown their ups and downs in their relationship, it appears they are working things out and taking care of their 1-year-old daughter Safire Majesty Samuels.