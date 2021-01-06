‘Where You Gone Get the Other 20lbs to Lose from Tho’: Ciara’s Weight-Loss Goal Announcement Raises Eyebrows As Fans Declare She’s Already Perfect

Ciara‘s weight loss became the topic of conversation on Jan. 4 when the 35-year-old told her followers that she “was proud” to start the new year 28 pounds lighter. The singer shared the news with an image displaying her pink hair and shoulderless white top.

In the post, Ciara revealed one of the components that contributed to her shedding the baby weight was a diet program that also offered meal plans to help the singer tackle everyday life as a mother and businesswoman. Although she’s lost 28 pounds, Ciara informed her followers she is 20 pounds away from her goal weight, leading many to wonder where the additional pounds will come from.

Ciara’s weight-loss announcement gets sidetracked after fans wondered where the extra pounds are going to come from. @ciara/Instagram

Many fans declared that Ciara’s current figure is just fine and didn’t need any alterations.

“20 more pounds??? You are already perfect sis ❤️❤️❤️”

“48lbs CiCi, what was your start weight?”

“Yall do know she just had a baby, so it’s natural to want to lose that extra weight. Although she’s perfect in my eyes😍😍😍😍”

“Where you gone get the other 20lbs to lose from tho???”

“Girl you were fine either way but health is wealth! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾😍🔥”

In 2019, the “Level Up” singer disclosed how she gets the motivation to participate in rigorous workouts, saying that although it can be difficult at times, pushing through those moments makes the training well worth it.

She told Instyle, “There are definitely times where I’m like, OK, here we go. Sometimes we don’t want to do what we need to do, but what we need to do is often the best thing for us. Pushing through is what makes you feel the most proud after a good workout, and after I finish working out, it feels like I conquered the world. This feeling helps me get going for the day.”

The mother of three also revealed what her updated fitness routine looked like on a daily basis, including a circuit workout with her trainer Decker Davis.

“My daily hour-long circuit workout with my trainer Decker Davis is a combination of cardio and plyometric [jump training] work with a lot of weights as well. It’s a full-on circuit that targets every area from muscle-building to getting my heart rate going to maintain my cardiovascular strength for when I’m performing.”

She added, “I’m always looking to build my glutes, and a good way to do that is doing burst movements like squat jumps with weights and then without the weights. This fires up your muscles more quickly.”

Ciara admitted she gives herself one day out of the week to rest after the intense workout routine because “it’s good to give your muscles a break.”