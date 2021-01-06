Officer Who Wrongfully Detained Black Man Eating at Mall with His Family Cleared, But Will Be Reprimanded for Not Wearing a Mask

A Virginia Beach sergeant who wrongfully detained a Black man at a mall last month has been cleared of wrongdoing.

On Tuesday, Jan. 5, Virginia Beach Police Department Chief Paul Neudigate briefed the City Council about the internal investigation into the Dec. 19 detainment of Jamar Mackey, who was handcuffed by an officer who believed he was involved in a larceny case.

Mackey was eating with his family at the Lynnhaven Mall food court when an officer identified as Sgt. Coffrin approached him and put him in handcuffs. He was then escorted from the building by police, until it was confirmed that he was not the suspect officers were seeking.

Neudigate said on Tuesday that he believes the outcome of the incident would not be any different if the suspect were white.

Officers had been given a specific description of a suspect who had reportedly stolen a purse and credit cards. The individual has dreadlocks, was wearing all black and was with a child, much like Mackey. A friend of the woman whose purse was stolen identified Mackey as the suspect moments before the sergeant approached him. Another individual has been charged in connection with the crimes.

Jamar Mackey was detained after he was mistaken for an accused credit card scammer. (Photo: Screenshot/Shantel Covil)

The investigation into the incident was focused on three factors: What information was relayed to the officer that led to his detainment of Mackey, whether the initial approach was justified, and whether the use of handcuffs was justified.

A review of surveillance footage of the incident and witness statements led to the decision that the detention was within policy.

Neudigate cited the Fourth Amendment, which allows the “Terry Stop” and permits officers to stop someone suspected of committing a crime. The chief said the sergeant had reasonable suspicion to detain Mackey.

Mackey was sitting in the food court with his fiancée, Shantel Covil, and their 13-year-old son and infant, when Sgt. Coffrin, who was not wearing a mask, approached him and placed him in handcuffs.

Covil recorded video of the incident.

“I just want to talk to you, OK?” Coffrin said, as he placed Mackey in handcuffs.

“In front of my family?” Mackey asked.

“What did he do?” Covil questioned.

Mackey was escorted outside by police, and remained handcuffed until an officer confirmed via radio that he was not the suspect. Police told Mackey he matched the description of a suspect they were looking for and released him. The actual suspect also had been escorted from the mall by police.

Five days later after he had been detained by the maskless officer, on Christmas Eve, Mackey received a positive COVID-19 test result.

Neudigate confirmed that the maskless officer was not in compliance with department policy, and that he and the other maskless officers would “receive corrective action.” He said Coffrin tested negative for COVID-19 after the incident.

“Right or wrong, we have to be able to apologize when our actions greatly inconvenienced a member of the community that we serve. So let me take this opportunity to personally extend my apology to Mr. Mackey for this,” Neudigate said.

The chief added that the department would update its training to make sure a similar event doesn’t happen again.

“No one wants this to happen,” the chief said. “An apology is certainly warranted, but it was all reasonable and in accordance with the law.”