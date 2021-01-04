‘We Good and Will Forever Be Good’: Tamar Braxton and Tami Roman Confirm They Are Still Friends After ‘BBW’ Star Tweets About Braxton’s Suicide Attempt

After fans speculated there was a small beef between Tami Roman and Tamar Braxton, the two outspoken reality TV ladies made it clear that they have no issues with each other.

Roman uploaded a video on Jan. 2 to clear up a statement that mentioned Braxton and her purported suicide attempt. She said, “Now my good sis Tamar. I said I did not want to hear about Tamar’s suicide- suicide attempt- couldn’t get all my characters in and I meant that. Because I care about Tamar. So how do you expect somebody to heal, get their mind right, and move on past something that was tragic that was trauma-filled in their life if we’re constantly talking about it.”

Tamar Braxton (left), Tami Roman (right). (Photos: @tamarbraxton/Instagram, @tamiroman/Instagram)

Braxton uploaded a post of her own to her Instagram story confirming that her and Roman’s friendship was still intact. She wrote, “First of all @tamiroman is my real fckn friend…I deleted cause I’m on pain killers and things sound differently to me, even my own joke response. Y’all not gon see NO DRAMA with she and I…i respect her and she respects me..relax..!! #stayundersconstruction.”

Tamar’s Instagram post about Tami Roman. @tamarbraxton/Instagram

After the “Basketball Wives” star reposted Braxton’s Instagram Story, the “Braxton Family Values” star reaffirmed that they were “good and will FOREVER be good.”

These responses come after Roman mentioned Braxton earlier that day as a subject she does not want to hear about in 2021. She tweeted, “Not trying to be mean but things I don’t want to hear about in 2021… Meg & Torey, Tamar suicide, How Lil Baby cheated Jayda and Rihanna album… let these people heal & Rihanna been said f–k us with the music, let it go,” followed by a woman shrugging emoji.

Not trying to be mean but things I don’t want to hear about in 2021… Meg & Torey, Tamar suicide, How Lil Baby cheated Jayda and Rihanna album… let these people heal & Rihanna been said fuck us with the music, let it go 🤷🏽‍♀️ — IG: @TamiRoman (@TamiRoman) January 2, 2021

Fans believed Braxton was responding with shade after she uploaded a now-deleted clip of her friend and “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Nene Leakes saying, “Why am I in it? Now see how I get thrown into stuff? I ain’t even did nothing.”

Braxton captioned the clip, “Y’all better leave my name out the drama and save it fo yo mama…I’m a REAL LIFE KING’S KID who is VERY PROTECTED!! he don’t play NO GAMES bout me!!….I’m in my bed talking to God about somethings as we speak. gone with the random ‘is the old Tamar gone show up’?? NO!! She no longer works for the company #stayunderconstruction#2021everythingnew.”

Back in July, Braxton was found unresponsive in a Los Angeles hotel room by her ex-boyfriend David Adefeso after drinking and taking pills. After taking a few months to recover, Braxton has done several interviews to explain what led to the incident. In the interviews, she blamed WeTV for the way the network portrays her on her family television show, mental health, and in her latest appearance on Taraji P. Henson’s Facebook Watch show “Peace of Mind With Taraji,” she claimed she attempted suicide because she thought her 7-year-old son “deserved better.”

She said, “I just felt like he deserved better. I felt like I was embarrassing him, being a fool on TV.” The mother of one added, “Because I knew that’s not what my whole life really was. That’s not who I was. I didn’t want him to be embarrassed in front of his friends,” Braxton added. “Here is this loudmouth ghetto mama.”