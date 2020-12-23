Rick Ross and Other Celebrities Give Back with Various Toy Drives Across the Country

Saying 2020 has been a rough year would be an understatement. From celebrities to everyday people, everyone has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in some capacity.

However, with the Christmas holiday and a new year just a few days away, a handful of stars are doing their best to bring a little joy and cheer in the final days of a year that has been taxing.

Over the weekend, rapper Rick Ross shut down Walmart stores across the country to host a series of toy drives for children. The “Gold Roses” rapper returned to his birth town of Clarksdale, Mississippi, to host one of the drives.

Rick Ross with some toy drive attendees. @richforever/Instagram

The 44-year-old shared clips from the event on his Instagram page, including a clip where he was heard thanking one of the fellow toy drive organizers for making the Walmart easily accessible.

“Once again, I wanna commend you for all the great work you’re doing. You’re making it much easier for brothers to come back and give back, because a lot of times [there are] a lot of technical things going on, but you kept it simple, so we’re right here.” Ross expressed. He added, “We invited a lot of families out, man, and I just wanted to thank you.”

The snaps and videos gallery showed families and kids waiting to receive a gift from the rapper and his crew. Items included Puma, FILA, and Converse sneakers. “For the past several years I’ve been blessed and able to give bach to the communities,” the rapper captioned the post. He continued, “I would like to thank everyone that helped with putting together the Xmas give bach in Dade, Broward, Atlanta, Memphis & Mississippi.”

The “Diced Pineapples” rapper reflected on giving back in another clip, calling the feeling “wonderful.” He added, “We got a lot of families out here. We shut Walmart down, letting them do their thing. God is great.”

Rapper Travis Scott was also spotted last weekend handing out toys to the kiddies. The “Sicko Mode” rapper returned to his hometown of Houston, where he was joined by the city’s mayor, Sylvester Turner. The inaugural Travis Scott X Cactus Jack event was held at Sunnyside Park toys and supplies, including PE supplies, blankets, fresh produce, warm meals, and Christmas trees, were handed to almost 2,000 local students and families. The occasion honored all social distancing rules and was contactless and drive-up only. Rappers Gunna, NLE Choppa and Moneybagg Yo also hosted toy drives in their respective citites.