‘Look at Baby Brooklyn’: Kenya Moore’s Daughter Steals the Spotlight In Group Photo with ‘RHOA’ Cast Members

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast may get all the camera time, but peach holder Kenya Moore’s daughter, Brooklyn Daly, was the one in the spotlight on the ladies’ night out.

New friend to the show and YouTuber LaToya Ali took to her Instagram last week posting a group photo of the cast, including Kandi Burruss, Marlo Hampton, Moore, Brooklyn, Cynthia Bailey, and herself.

Some of the cast members of “Real Housewives of Atlanta.” (From left) Kandi Burruss, Marlo Hampton, Brooklyn Daly, Kenya Moore, Cynthia Bailey, and LaToya Ali. @latoyaforever/Instagram

“We don’t come to play; we come to slay, period,” Ali captioned the photo, in which all the ladies posed for the camera.

While the cast mates were serving looks for the camera, Brooklyn was busy cuddling up to Hampton. Obviously, due to the height difference, Brooklyn just hugged Hampton’s leg as Hampton gently rested her hand on the toddler’s head.

Fans couldn’t help but gush over Brooklyn photo-bombing the pic and how big she has gotten.

“Y’all cute or whatever, but Brooklyn is the star of this picture!!!! 😍😍😍😍.”

“Brooklyn stole the show 😍😍😍😍 she’s freakin adorable!!”

“Then slay !!! YASSSSS Brooklyn is soo freaking cute 💗.”

“Baby Brooklyn is so adorable.”

“Look at baby Brooklyn 🥺💗!!”

“Wait!!! What! Kenya’s baby is already that grown!? My goodness! Where did the time go?!!!”

Brooklyn is now 2 years old, and it seems that she’s gotten her affectionate nature from her parents. Moore and her estranged husband, Marc Daly, have had a turbulent marriage, but they celebrated Daly’s big 2 with a cowgirl-themed get-together.

“Wishing everyone love and happiness. Thank you, @freddyoart, for capturing this moment. 👶🏽❤️ #2yearsold,” Moore captioned their family photo on Nov. 15.

Kenya Moore, Brooklyn Daly, and Marc Daly at 2-year-old Brooklyn’s birthday party. @thekenyamoore/Instagram

Brooklyn sat across both her mother and father’s laps as the two parents smiled happily at the camera.

The adorable family photo garnered over 173,000 likes.

Fans applauded the couple for coming together for Brooklyn’s celebration of life. Moore even shared a video of Brooklyn’s caring spirit when she hugged former housewife Eva Marcille’s son Michael Todd Sterling Jr., aka “Mikey.”

Mikey hugged Brooklyn back as she rested her head on his chest. Moore let out a soothing “awwww” in the background.

“Mikey loves his Brooklyn, and he got @princessshya. This baby turnup is too late,” Marcille commented. “Happy second birthday Brooklyn. Kenya and Mark, you outdid yourself.”

During a season 13 trailer for the show, Moore became emotional after discussing her relationship status with Daly. Another clip revealed the reality star crying on the phone while talking to the restaurant owner.

“Don’t tell me what I cannot do with my child,” Moore said about Brooklyn.

“I am hopeful and have always wanted to work on our relationship. But I just don’t know if that’s even a possibility at this point, honestly,” Moore said in a People magazine interview back in October.

“Marc doesn’t seem to be there,” she continued. “I’d feel more comfortable calling it quits if I knew I’d tried everything and it still didn’t work. And we definitely didn’t do everything we could have done to save our relationship.”

The pair announced a separation in September 2019 after they wed in 2017. Despite their battles, Moore and Daly look as though they’re raising Brooklyn with love even if their marriage has hit the skids.