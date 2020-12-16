HBO Max to Remove ‘Chappelle’s Show’ From Streaming Platform, Per Dave Chappelle’s Request: ‘It’s a Very Unique and Specific and Emotional Issue’

Another streaming provider has honored Dave Chappelle’s request to remove his popular sketch show from its platform. HBO Max, an extension of the premium cable service provider HBO, will no longer offer “Chappelle’s Show” to its viewers by the end of the year, Variety reports.

HBO and HBO Max’s chief content officer Casey Bloys made the announcement on day one of Variety’s Virtual FYCFest during a keynote conversation. He told Variety executive editor of TV Daniel Holloway that, “We had a conversation with Dave. I won’t get into it, but it’s very clear that it’s a very unique and specific and emotional issue he’s got.”

Dave Chappelle Screenshot/Instagram: @davechappelle

He added, “So at the end of the year, at the end of this year, Dec. 31st, we’re going to honor his request and take the show down.” HBO Max now joins Netflix as the second streaming platform to remove the show.

During a comedy show, 18 minutes of which was posted to the 47-year-old comedian’s Instagram page on Nov. 24, Chappelle alleged that he was never paid after he left the ViacomCBS series, which aired from 2003 to 2006. The actor left the show during production due to intense stress and creative differences with Comedy Central before its May 2005 season-three premiere.

In the clip, Chappelle acknowledged that ViacomCBS wasn’t obligated to compensate him due to his then contract. “But is that right,” the comedian asked his audience. “I found out that these people were streaming my work, and they never had to ask me, or they never have to tell me. Perfectly legal ‘cause I signed the contract. But is that right? I didn’t think so either.”

The “Half-Baked” star “begged” his fans not to stream his show. “If you ever liked me, if you ever think there was anything worthwhile about me, I’m begging you. Please don’t watch that show,” he explained. He added, “I’m not asking you to boycott any network. Boycott me. Boycott ‘Chappelle’s Show.’ Do not watch it unless they pay me.”

Ironically, Chappelle revealed that when he pitched his idea for the show, he initially took to HBO before going to Comedy Central. However, the cable giant rejected him, claiming they told him, “What do we need you for?”

“And here we are all these years later, and they’re streaming the very show I was pitching to them,” Chappelle quipped. “So I’m asking them, ‘what do you need me for?’ ”