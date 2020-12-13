‘‘Girl, That Was During Segregation Still’: Summer Walker Roasted After Saying She Hates This ‘Fake’ Generation, Wishes She’d Been Born in the ’60s

Summer Walker went on a rant on her spam Instagram account on Wednesday, Dec. 9, about how this generation is “fake.”

The “Over It” singer added that she wished she was born in the 1990s or the 1960s, both remarks that led to people roasting the singer.

Summer Walker. Photo: @galactawhore/Instagram

Walker, 24, was born in 1996. As far as the 1960s, segregation still applied for years of the decade across much of America even after court rulings outlawing the practice.

“This generation so fake, I should have been born in the 90’s,” the singer declared on the Instagram Story of her Galacta Whore page.

She continued, “It’s past the surgery like ig really got plp out here livin full blown facades. Flex & ppl think it’s cool and cute to be fake.”

“Scratch that the 60’s,” Walker added in another slide.

“She was born in the 90’s though 🤨,” a puzzled fan said.

Another remarked, “But she’s 24…. I think she meant ‘grew up’ in the 90s 😂😂😂.”

With regard to wanting to be born during a decade in which enforced segregation persisted long after the 1954 Brown v. Board of Education Supreme Court decision that overturned the high court’s 1896 “separate but equal” Plessy v. Ferguson ruling, one person questioned, “60s? A black woman? The 60s?”

“The 60’s? Girl, that was during segregation still…relax,” another said.

One fan remarked, “Wasn’t a good time for our ppl but if you say so.”

Walker has been candid about having plastic surgery for her butt in the past, and fans have speculated that she’d had a nose job, leading them to question why she said anything about people on Instagram getting surgery.

“She has surgery thoughhhhh….” one person wrote.

Another said, “Summer at this point I’m exhausted sis 🥴 you apart of this ‘fake’ generation didn’t you get a nose job ?”

Walker elaborated in another Instagram Story on how her life differs from those of people who are “fake.”

“if I was fake I’d have hella fake-ass friends where we all talk about each other as soon as someone leave the room. Id have more money from kissing people ass I don’t like or stepping on plp necks to get to the next level. I’d probably be in some fake-ass marriage with a rich n—-a who cheats or ain’t never around,” she wrote. “I’d be living above my means for the gram. & id prolyl never let a soul see me with out makeup & a wig cause I’d be to insecure to be myself.”

The “Playing Games” singer added, “But because I’m not, life is a lot more difficult & lonely.”

Walker has openly admitted to trolling online in order to create discourse.

“I have a work page and a spam page. I like to use my spam page because it’s fun to debate social issues,” she told Billboard in November.

She added, “It’s a hobby of mine. I learn hella s–t about documentaries and all types of things from debating with people.”