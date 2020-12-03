New Mexico State Police Provide Little Information About Unarmed Indiana Black Man Killed By Officers While on His Way to Visit Family for Thanksgiving

An Arizona family is searching for answers after a 25-year-old Black man was fatally shot by officers while on his was to celebrate Thanksgiving.

On Nov. 19, Rodney Applewhite was driving from South Bend, Indiana, through New Mexico on his way to celebrate Thanksgiving with family in Arizona when he was pulled over by a state police officer for a traffic stop. Applewhite, who was unarmed, was fatally shot by an officer after an altercation. New Mexico State Police have not released new details about the incident, citing a pending investigation.

“We just want the truth, and to know everything was done the correct way,” said Byasia Cox, Applewhite’s sister.

When Applewhite didn’t arrive in Phoenix on time, the family began to grow concerned. His aunt found a report of a shooting along a highway in New Mexico and sent it to Byasia Cox and Applewhite’s mother, Katrina Cox.

“My aunt thought it couldn’t be him, because the man was dead and we hadn’t heard from the police,” said Baysia Cox. “But I knew it was Rodney when I saw that it was his car.”

When Applewhite’s mother reached out to state police, they told her she would have to email proof of her identity before they could speak to her.

She spoke with Officer Charles Volk on the evening of Nov. 19, and called again the next day and was told police would follow up with her. Although, it’s not clear what New Mexico State Police communicated to Applewhite’s mother, apparently they have yet to identify the man killed in the encounter as Applewhite.

Rodney Applewhite was fatally shot by New Mexico State police last month. (Photo: Applewhite family photo)

“I can’t sleep, I can’t eat. I’m heartbroken,” Katrina Cox, told the Santa Fe New Mexican. “Why is it always shoot to kill? Because he’s tall and he’s a Black man?”

New Mexico police said on Nov. 24, that it had no new details to release about the case and that the incident was under investigation.

According to an NMSP press release, the man presumed to be Applewhite was driving on a highway near I-25 when an officer tried to pull him over because he was weaving in and out of lanes, but he fled and began driving in opposite lanes of traffic to evade pursuit, leading the police to abandon the chase.

“During the pursuit, tire deflation devices were deployed at which the suspect avoided, by traveling into oncoming traffic nearly striking a vehicle,” the report said.

Two officers attempted to arrest the man about seven minutes later after he was seen standing in the road attempting to stop traffic. When engaged by police he resisted and reached for one officer’s gun, according to the report. The second officer then shot him by firing “at least one round.” Applewhite died that day at the hospital.

State police have not responded to requests for body camera footage of the shooting.

Applewhite, who had served in the National Guard, was on probation at the time of the police shooting, stemming from a 2015 robbery.

“He knew he was on probation and just freaked out. You know, [with] police behind you. Anyone would freak out,” Applewhite’s mother said to the Santa Fe New Mexican.

Instead of celebrating Thanksgiving as planned, the family spent the holiday planning Applewhite’s funeral.

“I’ve lost my only sibling,” Byasia Cox told the Santa Fe New Mexican. “What am I supposed to be thankful for?”