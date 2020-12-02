CelebSpotting: Keke Palmer at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Cynthia Bailey Having a Turkey Giveaway, John Legend Pulling Up In a Mustang, and More

The end of November sure brought out the best in our favorite celebrities. They gave back, they supported each other, and celebrated life in all the best ways.

Throwback Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker, dressed as Lil Kim and Diddy, attended Reginae Carter’s 1990s/2000s-themed party for her 22nd birthday at Republic Lounge in Atlanta on Nov. 29. Kandi Burruss’ Instagram (@kandi) Parading in Style Keke Palmer performs her song “Dreamcatcher” on the Coach Rexy in the City float for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York. Keke Palmer’s Instagram (@keke) Multi-talented Queen Kerry Washington readies herself to sing “Joy To the World” for the Disney Holiday Singalong that aired on ABC on Nov. 30. Simone Biles enjoys a night out with her boyfriend Jonathan Owens of the Houston Texans. Simone Biles’ Instagram (@simonebiles) Vintage Swag John Legend pulls up to the first live “The Voice” show of the season in a vintage mustang that matches his suit, with a trunk of presents in tow. John Legend’s Instagram (@johnlegend) Windy City Giveaway Ryan Henry joins Exclusive773 & Friends 8th Annual Turkey Drive, where they passed out thousands of Thanksgiving turkeys all across Chicago. Ryan Henry’s Instagram (@ryanhenrytattoo) Workin’ Gal Draya Michele, deemed “Hustler of the Year” by Diddy at his 51st birthday celebration, stops by the office of her swimwear brand Mint Swim. Draya Michele’s Instagram (@drayamichele) A Bailey Giveaway Cynthia Bailey hosts the Be Better Foundation at the Bailey Wine Cellar in Atlanta for a food drive to support families in need on Thanksgiving. Cynthia Bailey’s Instagram (@cynthiabailey) Homegoing Toya Johnson and her family gather in New Orleans to celebrate the life of her grandmother after her recent passing. Toya Johnson’s Instagram (@toyajohnson)