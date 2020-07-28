Megan Thee Stallion Shares First Video Since “Super Scary” Shooting Incident, Says She’s Not Protecting Anybody

Megan Thee Stallion addressed with her reported July 12 shooting incident with fans for the first time during a recent Instagram Live video.

The 25-year-old Houston native has posted a few social media updates since the alleged Tory Lanez involved-shooting, but this time she hopped onto the ’Gram to share a face-to-face message with the world to add more details and how she feels about the response to news of her alleged attack.

“I was shot in both of my feet,” said the “Savage” rapper before taking a long pause to collect herself. “I was shot in both of my feet and I had to get surgery to get … the bullets taken out, and it was super scary.”

After unsuccessfully fighting back tears for a moment, Megan continued, “It was super scary, was the worst experience of my life, and it’s not funny. There was nothing to joke about. It was nothing for y’all to start going and making up fake stories about.”

“I didn’t put my hands on nobody. I didn’t deserve to get shot. I didn’t do s–t,” she stated, addressing any conversation surrounding how she could have contributed to the heated situation.

The Texas Southern University student and BET Award-winning artist then went on to “thank God that the bullets didn’t touch bones,” or damage any other muscles in her feet.

She also made it clear that regardless of what the word on the street may be, she wasn’t protecting anyone but herself. “It’s not that I was protecting anybody. I just wasn’t ready to speak. That’s not some s–t you just immediately get on the internet and start talking about.”

Before closing, she fired off a long list of who and what can kick rocks as far as being in her life is concerned including “fake-a** blogs and their fake-a** sources” as well as fake friends, although she didn’t get too specific.

Meg received an outpouring of love during her stream. Model Winnie Harlow and reality TV stars Tami Roman and Masika Kalysha stopped by the IG Live to offer words of love and encouragement. A constant stream of supportive fan messages filled her screen as she spoke out about the wakeup call.

“YOU OWE US NOTHING…we just want Meg to be ok,” commented a fan.

“I want to hug u and cry with u,” a second sympathized.

“God just making you the toughest warrior,” encouraged a third.

“You’re beautiful inside AND OUT. God got you,” a fourth stated.

Megan Thee Stallion is determined to come out on the other side of her drama smarter and stronger.

While she still left out many details about what actually went down that night, Meg made sure to show her fans and haters alike that she’s going to be all right.