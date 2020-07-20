‘This Ain’t It Mary’: Mary J. Blige Shows Off Her Platinum Ponytails, Fans Spill Mixed Reactions Over Her Hairstyle

If there’s anything you can count on Mary J. Blige to serve, it’s looks. The 49-year-old singer-songwriter is rarely seen without her oversized shades, over-the-knee boots, form-fitting dresses, and of course her signature blond hair. With summertime in full effect, it makes sense that the Bronx native colored her hair a few shades lighter to achieve the perfect hue for the season.

Mary surprised a few fans on Wednesday, July 15, when she shared a photo on Instagram that showed her sporting platinum ponytails. The Grammy Award-winning artist looked fashionable in her gold hoop earrings and statement necklace. Wearing her false eyelashes and a hint of lip gloss, Mary struck her pose by smizing at the camera. “Happy Wednesday! Love 💕 Always! ✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿🖤#BLM,” she captioned the image.

Mary J. Blige showing off her platinum ponytails. (Photo: @therealmaryjblige/Instagram)

Some people went absolutely bananas over her unique appearance. One user gushed: “😍😍😍 You and blonde fit like a glove on a hand bruh! Sheesh 😍😍😍.” Somebody else said, “This chick don’t ever disappoint with her style😍.”

But other people conveyed the idea that Mary’s style was not age appropriate. Someone remarked: “Mary about to be 60 still dressing like a 15 years old.” Comments such as “Nope. Blonde. 2 ponytails. Almost 50. Not approving this look” and “This ain’t it Mary 😕” also came flooding in underneath the post.

Mary J. Blige in full glam. (Photo: @porschefabulous/Instagram)

The “Be Without You” hitmaker has slayed the fashion game for many years, but she suggested in a 2018 interview with the “The Cut” that she was not always comfortable embracing her natural appearance. Mary starred in the 2017 historical drama “Mudbound” as Florence Jackson, a sharecropper’s wife in Jim Crow Mississippi. During the performance, Mary had to ditch her wigs, lashes, and glamorous makeup. She said it was hard seeing herself in that authentic state.

Mary J. Blige (Photo: @therealmaryjblige/Instagram)

“I wear wigs, I wear bob wigs, and I had to completely strip down to my own natural hair texture, which I’ve always been afraid of,” she said. “Dee [Rees, the film’s director] stripped me down all the way to what I truly am, and people were complimenting me. People were saying how beautiful I was. I didn’t know I was that beautiful for real. You understand what I’m saying? I didn’t know that.”